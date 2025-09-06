Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co Announces Auction Of Preserved Farm Along Musconetcong River In Pohatcong Township NJ

3,900+/- Ft Along Musconetcong River

186.87+/- Acres Preserved Farmland

Former Dairy Barn with Machinery Garage

Live, In-Person Auction October 8th By Order of the Trustee

- Max Spann Jr, President & CEO of Max Spann RE & Auction Co TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. is pleased to announce a rare auction event featuring a 186.87± acre preserved farm along the Musconetcong River in Pohatcong Township , Warren County, NJ. This scenic property will be sold in a live, on-site Auction on October 8, 2025 with simulcast online bidding available.Located at 373 County Road 627 (Riegelsville Warren Glen Rd), the property offers 3,900± feet of frontage on the federally designated Wild and Scenic Musconetcong River. The farm's fertile soil and open meadows, framed by wooded buffers, make it ideal for crops, livestock, or equestrian pursuits. Recreational enthusiasts can enjoy fishing, kayaking, birdwatching, and hiking right from the property's doorstep.The property includes a former dairy barn with machinery garage, several barns suitable for equipment or livestock, and a country farmhouse that can continue as a rental or be converted into a primary residence. With its permanent preservation status, the property ensures that its agricultural heritage and scenic landscapes will remain protected for generations to come.“This is a remarkable opportunity to own preserved farmland with riverfront access in one of New Jersey's most scenic regions,” said Max Spann Jr., President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co.“Whether for agricultural use, recreational enjoyment, or as a long-term investment, this auction offers something truly unique.”Pohatcong Township is part of Warren County, a region known for its rolling hills, farmland, and strong community spirit. Residents and visitors enjoy the area's small-town charm, proximity to the Delaware River, and convenient access to nearby historic towns such as Riegelsville and Phillipsburg.Interested Bidders are invited to attend the Property Previews on Tuesday, September 16th and Saturday, September 27th from 12-noon to 2:00 pm. To participate in the Auction, bidders may attend live, in-person on October 8th at the Hampton Inn Clinton, 16 Frontage Drive, Clinton, NJ, or participate remotely through the Max Spann online bidding platform or smartphone app. A Property Information Package, including terms, maps, zoning, and online bidding instructions, is available for download at or by calling 888-299-1438.About Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co:Max Spann is a nationally recognized real estate auctioneer and advisor based in Annandale, NJ, with offices in New York and Florida. With over 50 years of experience, the firm delivers top market value for clients through its Accelerated Auction Marketing system, combining extensive exposure with transparent sale terms. Learn more at .

