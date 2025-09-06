Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference: 10 Mous Signed, Over Rs 460 Crore Investments Pledged
Total investments amounting to Rs 460 crore were pledged. The state government's Industry Department signed five MoUs, inviting a likely investment of Rs 344.23 crore while the Mines and Minerals Department inked another five MoUs, promising an investment of Rs 125 crore.
These projects are expected to provide employment opportunities to approximately 1,300 people, giving a new momentum to the economic and industrial development of the Aravalli district.
The Vibrant Gujarat Summit is marking a new chapter in the holistic development of the state.
Addressing the gathering, Gujarat minister Bhikhusinhji Parmar said,“Through the efforts of the Prime Minister, Vibrant Gujarat is today gaining recognition both nationally and internationally. With the signing of MoUs worth crores, Gujarat is accelerating its development. Such conferences ensure that development reaches the common man, and Gujarat is scaling new heights of economic progress.”
Industry Commissioner P. Swaroop (IAS), after the signing of MoUs, said,“Vibrant Gujarat has reached the regional level today. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, a collective platform has been established, which is opening new opportunities for skill development, MSMEs, and small and medium enterprises. Today, industries are receiving encouragement through this platform, which will make a significant contribution to Gujarat's economic development.”
GMDC Managing Director Roopwant Singh (IAS) said,“Today, we are reaching new heights in the era of AI. Over the past 100 years, the industrial sector has undergone numerous transformations. The planning of Vibrant Gujarat at the international, national, and regional levels is a result of successful leadership. Through this initiative, Gujarat's industries are gaining recognition on a global scale.”
The Vibrant Gujarat initiative is set to reinforce the state's development journey and also open up new avenues of employment for the local youth.
