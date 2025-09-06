Delhi: NDMC Receives Nearly 95 Public Complaints At Suvidha Camp

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) officials received as many as 95 grievances during a Suvidha Camp organised for the benefit of residents and service users, an official said on Saturday.

The camp provided information, facilitation and redressed grievances, said the official.

All public grievances were discussed face-to-face by the public with the officials concerned of various NDMC Departments for expeditious resolutions.

Grievances requiring policy-level decisions were explained along with likely timelines of their redressal, he said.

As many as 95 grievances were received from the public in the Camp by the Officers concerned of NDMC.

Most of the grievances of residents of the New Delhi area pertained to departments of Personnel, Civil Engineering, Horticulture, Public Health, Enforcement, Commercial, Tax and Estate.

Besides this, hundreds of residents and service users visited the Suvidha Camp to obtain information regarding NDMC Civic Services, said the official.

Over a hundred officials of 30 Departments of NDMC were present in the camp across the table for on-the-spot redressal of grievances. The help desks of the various departments were supervised by the Head of the Department.

Apart from organising the Suvidha Camps, NDMC has also launched a“Jan Suvidha Portal” as a contactless grievance redressal mechanism for the residents and service users of NDMC.

The link for the Jan Suvidha portal is available on the NDMC website. The Portal can be used for lodging the grievance, tracking their grievance status and giving feedback on the grievance redressal mechanism. Grievances can also be lodged through Social Media platforms.

Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched NDMC's new Educational initiative –“Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi” – benefiting over 28,000 students across NDMC schools and felicitated 15 NDMC teachers on the eve of Teachers' Day at Talkatora Stadium.

After unveiling the new curriculum of NDMC school students, CM Gupta, said that teachers are the true painters of our nation - the values they instil in children today will shape the vibrant canvas of India's tomorrow.

“Just as a seed nurtured with care grows into a mighty banyan tree, the knowledge and values teachers sow in young minds blossom into strong, responsible citizens of the future,” she said.