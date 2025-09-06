Pre-Orders Opened On September 5 For 'DUNE: Part Two (Film) Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen' Statue

Real Elite Masterline DUNE: Part Two (Film) Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen

Front 01

Swappable Parts

Front 02

Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio announced the "DUNE: Part Two (Film) Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen" Statue. Pre-orders began Sep. 5, 2025 (JST); release set for March 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, September 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Set on the desert planet of Arrakis, "Dune: Part Two" depicts the confrontation between Paul Atreides and the Harkonnens. From this chapter, Prime 1 Studio presents a statue of Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in the Real Elite Masterline series.Feyd-Rautha, heir to House Harkonnen and a rival to Paul Atreides, is captured here in a pre-battle stance that reflects his combat readiness and calculating nature. Displaying him alongside Paul from the same series emphasizes the thematic contrast between the two characters.The portrait features sunken eyes, pale skin, and a distinctive expression modeled after Austin Butler, who portrayed Feyd-Rautha on screen. His twin blades-one black and one white-are sculpted with detailed edges and curves. The combat suit reproduces armor plates and woven textures, while the removable cape is crafted from real fabric to allow natural draping. The base incorporates the desert landscape of Arrakis together with the emblem of House Harkonnen.The statue also includes optional parts, such as a forward-gazing head and a right arm positioned at the chest, allowing for varied display options.The Deluxe Bonus Version additionally features the Emperor Shaddam IV Blade held in his right hand. This blade, with its patterned detailing, references the confrontation with Paul in the film.Product Name:Real Elite Masterline DUNE: Part Two (Film) Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen Deluxe Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1599Edition Size: 300Arrival Date: March 2027Scale: 1/3 ScaleH:83cm W:39cm D:23cmH:83cm W:33cm D:22cm (Right Arm at Chest, Left Hand Bare)Weight: 8.4KgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items・Highly detailed likeness sculpture of Austin Butler・DUNE: Part Two-Themed Base・Two (2) Swappable Heads (Downward, Forward)・Two (2) Swappable Right Arms (Lowered, Chest)・One (1) Swappable Right Hand (Sword)・Two (2) Swappable Left Hands (Dagger, Bare Hand)・Cloak (Fabric Material)・One (1) Swappable Left Hand (Emperor Shaddam IV Blade)[BONUS PART]Copyright:TM & C 2025 Legendary. All Rights Reserved.For more details, visit our online store .

