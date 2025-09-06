WHO: 15,000 Patients In Gaza Need Urgent Care
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept 6 (Petra) – World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned on Saturday that the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is heading to an unprecedented catastrophe if stepped up Israeli military operations seen last week persist.
In a statement on the WHO official website, Ghebreyesus said more than 15,000 patients in Gaza needed specialized and urgent healthcare, including about 3,800 children.
He said that last month saw the recording of more than 100 cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome, which can cause paralysis, and resulted in the deaths of 11 people.
The WHO head said the organization is making intensive efforts to evacuate patients in need of emergency treatment outside Gaza.
He said food aid is already close to those in need, but the denial of its entry is causing tragic deaths.
"People are dying of hunger, while life-saving food is in trucks only a short distance away," he said, adding that at least 370 people have died of malnutrition in Gaza, more than 300 of whom in the last two months alone.
