Azerbaijani Director Hilal Baydarov Showcases“Sermon To The Void” At Venice Film Festival
According to the Ministry of Culture, a press conference followed the screening, highlighting Azerbaijani culture and cinema. The final installment of Baydarov's Sermon trilogy, Sermon to the Void, was praised for its conceptual and aesthetic qualities.
The film is noted for its significance in presenting Azerbaijani literature, thought, and folklore to the world. Drawing inspiration from the works of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Məhəmməd Füzuli, the story interprets lovers' quest for the“water of life” as a metaphor for the human search for the self.
The screenplay was co-written by Hilal Baydarov and Aysu Akcan, with Orkhan Fikratoglu producing. The film is a collaborative effort between filmmakers from Azerbaijan, Mexico, and Turkey, and features actors Huseyn Nasirov, Maryam Nagiyeva, Rena Asgerova, Elshen Abbasov, and Orkhan Iskanderli in leading roles.
The 82nd Venice International Film Festival began on August 27 and concludes today.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment