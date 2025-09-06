Court Allows Jailed MP Er Rashid To Vote In VP Election On Sep 9
New Delhi- A court here on Saturday allowed Lok Sabha MP from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, Engineer Rashid, to vote in the September 9 election for the Vice President.
Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit allowed Rashid's plea seeking permission to vote.
Rashid was earlier granted custody parole by the court between July 24 and August 4 to attend the monsoon session of Parliament.
The jailed MP's counsel, Vikhyat Oberoi, said that Rashid has to furnish an undertaking that he will make payment of the travel costs, subject to the outcome of his appeal which is reserved for orders by the Delhi High Court.
The appeal is against an order by authorities asking him to pay several lakhs of rupees as travel expenses for attending Parliament on a custody parole.
Rashid has been lodged in Tihar jail since 2019 after he was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the 2017 terror funding case.
