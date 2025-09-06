No refutations from CERN, IEEE, CPRIT, PAS, or scientists-despite press releases reaching over 300 million people worldwide. 3D-Flow & 3D-CBS can save billions of euro and halve cancer deaths. Immediate funding for the inventor to prove these benefits experimentally is urgent.

DALLAS, Sept. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (In PDF ) The Crosetto Foundation for the Reduction of Cancer Deaths , a registered nonprofit with North Texas Giving Day ( ), has earned the Gold Seal for Transparency from GuideStar.org for eight consecutive years ( ). The Foundation urgently calls on the public to help expose and correct scientific and institutional inconsistencies-issues that anyone, with or without a scientific background, can understand through common sense and factual evidence.

A $12 Billion Mistake

On 20 June 2025, the CERN Council approved FPGA-based upgrades for ATLAS and CMS ( ) despite decades of evidence showing that Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) systems are incapable of filtering data from 8 billion events per second. Their architecture is fundamentally inadequate for the demands of the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) and its high-luminosity upgrade (HL-LHC).

Technical and Financial Concerns

FPGA architecture cannot effectively filter meaningful data from the LHC's 1.2 billion events per second, which results in the recording of 'garbage' data that has already wasted over $4 billion in past decades. CERN's new 20-trillion-transistor, a 650 kW FPGA system built for the HL-LHC, will similarly fail to filter data from the projected 8 billion events per second. This failure will cost an additional $12 billion in the coming decade , primarily due to the HL-LHC's daily operational cost of $4 million, and the wasted time of thousands of scientists analyzing irrelevant information.

Crosetto's comprehensive 82-page article , submitted to CERN and IEEE on 14 April 2025 along with other detailed technical documents, provides scientific evidence supporting these claims (see pages 46–49 of 4oNUOyT ). He emphasizes that while FPGAs are suitable for many applications, their architecture is inadequate for the ultra-high-speed data processing required by the LHC's trigger system.

Not Against CERN or IEEE - But to Save Them from Actions Harming Taxpayers

Crosetto , a long-standing IEEE member and participant of IEEE Nuclear Science Symposium conferences since 1991, insists that his opposition is not an attack on CERN or IEEE but an effort to uphold scientific integrity . He has spent over 20 years working on experiments at CERN and is deeply invested in its success.

The alternative, the 3D-Flow system , was recognized as a breakthrough invention in 1993 by a review panel at Fermilab. (41i4ace ). The panel's report confirmed that the 3D-Flow architecture can execute Level-2 Trigger algorithms at Level-1-a capability impossible to achieve with FPGA architecture. Crosetto received $1 million to demonstrate its feasibility, which he successfully proved in a 45-page peer-reviewed article (45Mw6pM ).

To disprove the 3D-Flow invention, CERN and IEEE would have to overturn the 1993 Fermilab review panel's findings. This is impossible: the concept can be understood even by high school students, has been proven in hardware in a 144-processor 3D-Flow prototype (43Rlk0s ), and its feasibility has been confirmed by 59 industry quotes (4myTwpY ).

With current technology, the 3D-Flow system can perform >8,000 operations using just 6 kW , compared to CERN's FPGA system performing only 66 operations at 650 kW (See pages 34-44 and 70-76 of 4oNUOyT ).

Despite this official recognition, influential scientists have consistently suppressed Crosetto's work-including presentations, articles, and funding-while promoting the less-effective FPGA architecture. This suppression continued as recently as 3 July 2025, when anonymous reviewers for the IEEE-NSS-MIC-RTSD Conference suppressed two of Crosetto's papers (45K6BFz , 41hKwgk ) without explanation, even after he immediately requested one.

Extending Benefits to Cancer Patients

Crosetto's inventions also apply to medical imaging. The 3D-CBS device (45U2Wqv ), enabled by the 3D-Flow system, can detect tumors as small as 100 cancer cells in a safe, two-minute, whole-body test costing about €200-well before tumors grow to 1,000,000 cells (1 mm of tissue), the detection threshold of CT, MRI, and mammography. This technology could halve premature cancer deaths (47eqiIh ).

To realize this benefit, Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson-who allocated $6 billion in public funds ( ) to CPRIT (Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas)-should request CPRIT organize a public scientific comparison between Crosetto's 3D-CBS invention and all other funded projects, and give Texans the chance to halve cancer mortality by funding the inventor to build two 3D-CBS devices to prove their efficacy.

Similarly, the President of Italy, as head of the Italian Army, could allocate just 0.1% of the annual defense budget to enable Italian-American scientist Dario Crosetto to build two 3D-CBS devices, proving the potential to save 400 defense employees from premature cancer deaths every year (3QbTLt4 ).

Other leading scientific and humanitarian institutions should take responsibility by appointing their experts to meet with Crosetto and address the most deadly and costly world calamity: cancer.

This includes the Pontifical Academy of Sciences (PAS), which counts 86 Nobel Laureates among its members-more than any other academy. Notably, the CERN Director-General is also a PAS Council Member, as is the Vatican Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. (3qii6Dv ).

Crosetto's concepts are accessible not only to scientists but also to students, journalists, politicians, and the general public.

They are explained in a book he wrote in 2000 with Montessori teachers and illustrated by high school students in a public video (A classroom demonstration of the concept of the 3D-Flow architecture is shown at minute 4:28 of 4oN7Xbx ).

For 32 years honest scientists have not been able to overcome the suppression of Crosetto's work, therefore, it has become necessary to:

No Refutation - Only Silence

Despite informing CERN, IEEE, parliamentarians, and millions of people worldwide, no one has ever refuted Crosetto's evidence . Silence cannot justify suppressing a solution that could save billions of euros and millions of lives.

Documented Failures and Broader Concerns

The CERN FPGA failures are part of a larger pattern of scientific inconsistencies at CERN, which have harmed taxpayers and slowed scientific progress. Examples include:



2010: CERN's Director of Research awarded himself first prize at the CERN 'Physics for Health' workshop for a project that ultimately failed.

2011: The Neutrino Blunder. CERN claimed that neutrinos traveled faster than light-a claim later disproven. The error stemmed from poor experimental design and failure to apply fundamental principles of measurement accuracy (4ogjGPw , 4mYC7H3 ).

2012: The inefficiency of CERN's FPGA-based Level-1 Trigger has cost taxpayers more than $4 billion. Only 40 Higgs boson-like events were detected out of 100,000 generated by the LHC between 2010 and 2011. These 40 events were likely detected by chance, as shown by CERN's repeated attempts to build several FPGA systems-all of which failed.

2016: CERN document CMS CR-2016/121 acknowledged that the upgraded Level-1 Trigger was ineffective and was dismissed in 2016. As a result, all FPGA Triggers were scrapped, including 4,000 CMS FPGA boards trashed that year. ( ). 2019: The CERN-ATTRACT Misstep. The consortium, led by CERN's former Director of Research, funded WPET-an implausible 350+ kg cancer-screening coat. (2JWsxG2 , 3iydDp3 )



A Constructive Solution

The way forward is to organize public scientific meetings :



At an IEEE conference, bringing Crosetto face-to-face with FPGA system designers before thousands of scientists worldwide. At CERN, in a format similar to the Fermilab review of 14 December 1993, which recognized the breakthrough capability of 3D-Flow.

Only through open comparison and discussion can CERN and IEEE uphold their missions and regain the public's trust.

Efforts to Raise Awareness

Crosetto has actively informed the scientific community, public officials, and the media about these concerns.



A press release sent on 28 August 2025 reached a potential audience of over 116 million people and was published by nearly 600 media outlets ( ).

In just the last two months, press releases were published by over 3,000 media outlets reaching over 300 million people, and his technical documentation has been sent to thousands of scientists (3HtisQv ). His inventions were officially validated by experts at Fermilab and at international public scientific reviews, and they are understandable not only to scientists but also to high school students. No one has ever refuted their advantages or benefits.



Despite this, many of his detailed emails and letters to members of the European Parliament, scientific leaders, and government officials remain unanswered.

The core concept of the 3D-Flow system and its application in the 3D-CBS device for cancer detection is accessible to non-scientists. Crosetto stresses that this makes it a matter of public interest and accountability . He has provided extensive documentation, including 66 bibliographic references , to support his claims.

Outreach to Scientists, Politicians, and the Public

To ensure transparency, Crosetto has invested decades in informing Members of the European Parliament, scientific leaders (IEEE, CERN), and the general public. The table below documents the reach, readership, and media placement of his most recent press releases and communications.

