'Nude Gang' Strikes Fear Among Women In Meerut Village Police Deploy Drones After 4Th Incident
The suspects disappeared prior to the villagers arriving at the scene, the report said, adding victim's horrifying claim stating that the accused were not in clothes after the family got to know more from her.
Seeing the situation, the terrified woman has now decided to change the job and even the route, her husband informed NDTV. Earlier incidents went unreported because of fear of public embarrassment. However, villagers now believe the situation has escalated and needs to be handled by the police.'Villagers initially did not take it seriously'
According to Rajendra Kumar, the village chief,“villagers initially did not take it seriously. But now there is an atmosphere of fear. This gang has so far targeted only women.”Also Read | UP Scholarship scam: Constable's wife allegedly frauds ₹70,000 funds for B.Ed What did police say?
"We combed the area with drones and the help of villagers, but did not find any suspects. Women cops have been deployed in the area, and a search is on for the suspects," the Senior Superintendent of Police, Vipin Tada stated. Tada himself had assessed the spot where the incident happened.Also Read | Army soldier's assault: NHAI slaps ₹20 lakh fine on UP toll collection agency
The NDTV report further added that the police have also conducted field searches. Last Saturday, drones were used for several hours during a search operation overseen by senior officials. Surveillance has been enhanced with the installation of CCTV cameras in the surrounding areas, it said.
While the fear of the 'nude gang' has forced some families to stay indoors, others think it's just a rumor spread by troublemakers aiming to damage the reputation of the police and the administration, it mentioned.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment