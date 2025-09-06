'Insult To Indian Army': Rajeev Chandrasekhar Condemns Kerala Police FIR On Operation Sindoor Pookalam

Thiruvananthapuram: A floral arrangement (Pookalam) for Onam based on Operation Sindoor has triggered an FIR in Kerala. BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar strongly condemned the police action, calling it unacceptable. He emphasized that Kerala is part of India, and such measures cannot be tolerated. Chandrasekhar highlighted that Operation Sindoor is a matter of national pride, symbolizing the courage and valor of the Indian armed forces. He reminded that the operation was a brave military response avenging the deaths of 26 innocent tourists killed by terrorists. The Kerala Police's FIR, he said, is an insult to the victims, their families, and every soldier who lays down their life to protect the country.

“The authorities should remember that thousands of Malayalis serve in the military, guarding our borders and sacrificing their lives for the tricolor. Therefore, every Malayali who stands for the motherland will oppose this FIR and the shameful appeasement politics. Kerala is not ruled by Jamaat-e-Islami or Pakistan, and it will never be. It's India, and the Kerala Police should remember that. The seditious and shameful FIR should be withdrawn immediately,” Rajeev Chandrasekhar added.

FIR Based on Temple's Complaint

The incident took place at Parthasarathy Temple in Muthupilakkad, Kollam, where a floral arrangement bearing the inscription“Operation Sindoor” sparked a dispute and led to an FIR. The Sasthamkotta police registered a case against 27 RSS supporters and activists, alleging that they had created the arrangement along with a political party symbol on temple grounds with the intent to cause unrest. The FIR also noted the installation of a flex board displaying Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's image in front of the temple. The case was filed following a complaint from temple authorities, who cited a High Court order. While the temple management stated that they respect Operation Sindoor, they opposed the display of a political party's flag and images on the temple premises.