Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson's Spot In India's Playing XI In Spotlight Where Should He Bat?

Team India has geared up for the Asia Cup 2025 as the Men in Blue began their preparation ahead of their opening match of the tournament against the hosts UAE, which will start on September 10, Wednesday. The Suryakumar Yadav-led India squad arrived in Dubai on Thursday and had their first practice session under the watchful eyes of Gautam Gambhir and his coaching staff at the ICC Academy Ground on Friday, September 6.

India are defending champion of the Asia Cup, having won the prestigious Asian title in 2023 in the 50-over format. The upcoming edition of the tournament is in the T20 format, with the Men in Blue winning the title in 2016. Team India is clubbed in Group A alongside the hosts UAE, arch-rivals Pakistan, and Hong Kong, with the top two teams progressing to the Super Four stage.

Sanju Samson in the spotlight

As Team India began their preparations for the eight-team continental tournament, one of the major discussions among experts and fans is Sanju Samson's place in the playing XI. Samson was selected to the 15-member squad for the Asia Cup, given his performances in the last three T20I series against Bangladesh, South Africa, and England.

Samson played all three T20I series as an opener, as Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal were away from the shortest format for a year to focus on red-ball cricket. Having performed well as an opener, scoring 417 runs, including three centuries, at an average of 37.90 in 12 matches, the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter's place in the playing XI hinges on whether the team management continues to back him as an opener or pushes him down the order to accommodate Shubman Gill.

After being away from T20Is for a year, Shubman Gill surprisingly made his return to the format as a vice-captain, deputizing Suryakumar Yadav. Since being appointed as vice-captain, Gill is certain to make it to the playing XI. Given he has been top-order for India in the white-ball format, the 25-year-old is expected to reclaim his opening slot, leaving a selection dilemma for team management regarding Samson's position.

📍 DubaiThe preps have begun for #AsiaCup2025 😎#TeamIndia twitter/gRVPvnfhtK

- BCCI (@BCCI) September 6, 2025

After being in and out of the Indian team, Sanju Samson has received a long rope in the last 12 T20I matches against Bangladesh, South Africa, and England, and he has capitalized on the opportunity with consistent performances, including two consecutive centuries.

However, the 31-year-old's spot in the playing XI is still under the radar, or not yet confirmed, as team management weighs whether to persist with him as an opener or slot him in the middle order, depending on the balance of India's batting lineup for the tournament.

Sunil Gavaskar suggests a finisher role for Sanju Samson

As fans debate over Sanju Samson's place in the playing XI and the Team India management faces a selection dilemma ahead of the Asia Cup. Speaking to a group of journalists in Mumbai, former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar believes that Samson will make it to the playing XI, suggesting a No.3 slot or lower down the order as a finisher.

“You don't take someone like Sanju Samson as a reserve. If he's part of your core team, he should be playing. He can slot in at No.3, or if needed, lower down as a finisher.” Gavaskar said, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

“My sense is that Samson will get the nod ahead of Jitesh, at least for the first couple of matches. What happens after that will depend on form,” he added.

Sanju Samson has recently thrown Team India management into a big selection dilemma with his impressive performance in the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) 2025, playing for Kochi Blue Tigers. In six matches, Samson has amassed 368 runs, including a century and 3 fifties, at an average of 73.60.

He lit up the Thiruvanthapuram's Greenfields Cricket Stadium with his explosive stroke play, striking at over 160, which has only intensified calls for his inclusion in India's starting XI for the Asia Cup 2025.

Should Sanju Samson be slotted to the lower order of the batting line–up?

In his T20 career across levels, right from domestic cricket and IPL to international cricket, Sanju Samson has largely thrived as a top-order batter, amassing 6058 runs, including six centuries, at an average of 33.46 in 203 matches. His performance in the middle order has not been up to par, aggregating 1566 in 98 matches.

Samson has never ever played in the lower order of the batting line-up in his T20 career, making it risky for Team India management to experiment with him as a finisher, especially during high-stakes tournaments like the Asia Cup. However, Samson's play against the spin, given the conditions in the UAE, is expected to be spin-friendly could make him a valuable asset in the middle order.

Assigning Sanju Samson the role of a finisher by slotting him into the lower order could be a gamble that may backfire, given his lack of experience in that role. It remains to be seen whether Team India management takes that risk or continues to back Samson in his proven role at the top, a decision that could shape his long-term future in T20Is.