AJ Lee's WWE Comeback Escalates Tensions With Becky Lynch, Teases Future Plans After Smackdown Goes Off-Air
AJ Lee's long-awaited WWE return reached a dramatic peak after SmackDown went off the air, where she made a subtle but unmistakable gesture that has fans speculating about her next move. Picking up the Women's Intercontinental Championship and parading it around the ring, Lee sent a clear signal: she's not just back-she's aiming high.
The moment came after a fiery confrontation with Becky Lynch, who had been riding high on arrogance until CM Punk stunned the crowd by reintroducing his wife to the WWE Universe. In a flash, AJ Lee dismantled Lynch, leaving“The Man” humiliated and fans roaring in disbelief. It marked the end of a 10-year, 5-month absence for the three-time Divas Champion, and the beginning of what could be a new chapter in WWE's women's division.
AJ LEE IS BACK!!!!! twitter/UPsT7EcVdE
- WWE (@WWE) September 6, 2025
AJ Lee's Hint at Championship Aspirations or Strategic Tag Team Return?
While WWE has yet to confirm her next steps, speculation is swirling around a potential mixed tag team match, often used to ease returning stars back into action. With CM Punk by her side, such a match could serve as a launchpad for Lee's pursuit of the Women's Intercontinental Championship.
Backstage Reactions and Fan Sentiment
You can always come home...Welcome back @TheAJMendez! twitter/NDPNKQVCj4
- Triple H (@TripleH) September 6, 2025
Triple H reacted publicly, sharing a photo with Lee and Punk in his signature pose, captioned with a message about“coming home.” Fans echoed the sentiment, celebrating the return of a beloved figure whose departure in 2015 was shaped by both legal tensions and lingering neck injuries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment