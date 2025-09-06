AJ Lee's WWE Comeback Escalates Tensions With Becky Lynch, Teases Future Plans After Smackdown Goes Off-Air

AJ Lee's long-awaited WWE return reached a dramatic peak after SmackDown went off the air, where she made a subtle but unmistakable gesture that has fans speculating about her next move. Picking up the Women's Intercontinental Championship and parading it around the ring, Lee sent a clear signal: she's not just back-she's aiming high.

The moment came after a fiery confrontation with Becky Lynch, who had been riding high on arrogance until CM Punk stunned the crowd by reintroducing his wife to the WWE Universe. In a flash, AJ Lee dismantled Lynch, leaving“The Man” humiliated and fans roaring in disbelief. It marked the end of a 10-year, 5-month absence for the three-time Divas Champion, and the beginning of what could be a new chapter in WWE's women's division.

AJ LEE IS BACK!!!!! twitter/UPsT7EcVdE

- WWE (@WWE) September 6, 2025

AJ Lee's Hint at Championship Aspirations or Strategic Tag Team Return?

While WWE has yet to confirm her next steps, speculation is swirling around a potential mixed tag team match, often used to ease returning stars back into action. With CM Punk by her side, such a match could serve as a launchpad for Lee's pursuit of the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

Backstage Reactions and Fan Sentiment

You can always come home...Welcome back @TheAJMendez! twitter/NDPNKQVCj4

- Triple H (@TripleH) September 6, 2025

Triple H reacted publicly, sharing a photo with Lee and Punk in his signature pose, captioned with a message about“coming home.” Fans echoed the sentiment, celebrating the return of a beloved figure whose departure in 2015 was shaped by both legal tensions and lingering neck injuries.