Duleep Trophy: South Zone Still In Strong Position Despite Khajuria's Unbeaten Century
After Gurjapneet Singh and MD Nidheesh took early wickets, North Zone's innings was stabilized by a 171-run fourth-wicket partnership between Khajuria and Nishant Sindhu, who hit 82 off 148 balls. The duo ensured control stayed with North Zone through the second session becoming a wicketless affair.
But rain interrupted play in the final session, and on resumption, South Zone bounced back by removing the well-set Sindhu and then running out wicketkeeper Kanhaiya Wadhawan. North Zone's hopes of securing a first-innings lead going into the final day will now rest hugely on Khajuria and rest of the lower-order batters.
In the morning, South Zone struck early through pacer Gurjapneet Singh, who trapped North Zone captain Ankit Kumar lbw in the sixth over of the North Zone innings. He struck again by castling Yash Dhull, fresh from a century in the quarterfinal, for 14.
North Zone regained momentum through Khajuria and Ayush Badoni, who shared a 63-run partnership for the third wicket. Badoni made 40 off 57 balls before being trapped lbw by Nidheesh MD in the 27th over.
Khajuria anchored the innings with composure, bringing up his half-century off 107 deliveries shortly after lunch, as he and Sindhu batted through entirety of second session and stage a fightback for North Zone.
A brief drizzle halted play with Khajuria stranded on 97, but the Jammu and Kashmir batter quickly reached his eighth first-class century on resumption off 204 balls. South Zone finally broke the partnership when Sindhu was dismissed by Gurjapneet and then got another via run-out of Wadhawan.
Brief Scores: South Zone 536 in 169.2 overs (N Jagadeesan 197; Nishant Sindhu 5-125) lead North Zone 278/5 in 79 overs (Shubham Khajuria 128 not out, Nishant Sindhu 82; Gurjapneet Singh 3-67, Nidheesh MD 1-67) by 258 runs
