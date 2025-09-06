BJP's Opposition To Dussehra Inauguration By Banu Mushtaq Politically Motivated: K'taka CM

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 6 (IANS) Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, expressing his views on former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pratap Simha's move to approach the High Court seeking stay on the decision of the state government to get historical Dussehra festival inaugurated by Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq, said that the BJP's opposition for Dussehra inauguration by the writer-activist is politically motivated.

He said this on Saturday while speaking to reporters after offering 'Gangapooja' and 'Bagina' to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Reservoir at Almatti, organised by the Water Resources Department and the Krishna Bhagya Jal Nigam Limited.

When asked on the BJP's objections to the decision to have writer Banu Mushtaq inaugurate the state's Nada Habba (state festival) Dussehra, CM Siddaramaiah said:“Let the court decide on Pratap Simha's petition. Earlier, no one objected when writer Nissar Ahmed inaugurated the festival. Why did the BJP not oppose Tipu Sultan or Mirza Ismail processions? BJP's objection to Banu Mushtaq is politically motivated, and the government will respond politically."

He further stated: "There is no evidence that Banu Mushtaq spoke against Goddess Kannadaambe. She won the Booker Prize for the English translation of her Kannada work 'Hrudaya Deepa'. That is why both Banu Mushtaq and translator Deepa Basti have been honoured by the state. Since Banu Mushtaq is a Kannada writer, she has been invited to inaugurate Dussehra.”

On the much-debated subject of EVM versus ballot papers, CM Siddaramaiah said,“To avoid confusion and disputes over EVMs, the state will recommend to the Election Commission to conduct local body elections using ballot papers. Several countries across the world have moved away from EVMs and reverted to ballot papers.”

Notably, adding to the ongoing Dussehra row in Karnataka, former BJP MP Pratap Simha on Saturday filed a petition in the High Court seeking a stay on the Congress-led government's decision to invite Booker awardee Banu Mushtaq inaugurate the historic festival.

The petition has been filed after the state government extended an invitation to Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Dussehra, despite opposition.

Questioning the government's decision, Pratap Simha appealed to the court, stating that during the Dussehra inauguration, floral tributes must be offered to the idol of goddess Chamundeshwari.

He pointed out that the custom involves the recital of Vedas, chanting of mantras, and performance of religious rituals, and alleged that Banu Mushtaq is 'anti-Hindu'.

“The government has unilaterally chosen Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Dussehra without consultations. She has also expressed views against the Kannada language,” Pratap Simha alleged.

He further mentioned in his petition that the royal family of Mysuru has also opposed the Karnataka government's move in this regard.

The government's decision to allow Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Dussehra has hurt the sentiments of Hindus, he added.