K'taka Shocker: Teacher Threatens School Girl With Obscene Photo Rapes Her

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 6 (IANS) A shocking incident of a teacher raping a minor school girl student by threatening with her obscene photograph has come to light on Saturday in the limits of Humnabad police station in Bidar district in Karnataka. The accused teacher has been arrested by the police.

The police, meanwhile, stated that they are still verifying the facts of the case.

According to the complaint, the victim is a Class 9 student of a private school.

Considering the sensitivity of the case, as the accused teacher belongs to minority community, the police have expedited the investigation into the case, and treading cautiously, a source said.

Police sources stated that there has been a considerable delay in lodging of complaint by the victim's father. The preliminary investigations have revealed that there is a possibility of father coming under pressure and lodging a complaint.

It is alleged that the student was assaulted in the classroom by the teacher.

The victim stated that the accused teacher had blackmailed her over her nude photograph and the accused had also threatened that he would get her father killed if she doesn't agree to his advances.

The accused had allegedly captured student's naked photo through a mobile video call and used it to target her. The matter came to light when the victim student refused to go to school.

After counselling by parents, the girl revealed the trauma. The father of the girl had immediately lodged a complaint with the police station. The Humnabad police have registered a POCSO case and investigating the case.

Earlier, on August 18, 2023, the Bidar police had registered a case against assistant teacher of a Government Primary School under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2019, for marrying a minor girl.

On July 1, 2024, at Kamalnagar taluk in Bidar district of Karnataka, under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, a teacher of a government school was arrested. The teacher was arrested based on the complaint registered by the victim's father, under the POCSO.