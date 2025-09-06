Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani Judokas Shine At III Turkic States Universiade In Kyrgyzstan

Azerbaijani Judokas Shine At III Turkic States Universiade In Kyrgyzstan


2025-09-06 08:07:34
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani judokas delivered a remarkable performance at the 3rd Turkic States Universiade, held in Cholpon-Ata, Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan, Azernews reports.

All nine Azerbaijani athletes who took part in the tournament secured medals, underscoring the team's dominance on the tatami.

The national squad captured a total of nine medals - four gold, three silver, and two bronze. Nurlan Karimli (-66 kg), Jasur Ibadli (-90 kg), Konul Aliyeva (-48 kg), and Sudaba Agayeva (-70 kg) claimed gold, standing atop the podium. Bahadir Feyzullayev (-60 kg), Mehdi Abbasov (-81 kg), and Qurban Mammadli (+100 kg) earned silver, while Mehdi Jafarov (-73 kg) and Ali Gazimammadov (-100 kg) rounded off the tally with bronze.

With this success, the Azerbaijani judo team ranked third overall in the team standings, securing its place among the top performers of the multi-sport event.

MENAFN06092025000195011045ID1110025324

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search