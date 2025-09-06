Azerbaijani Judokas Shine At III Turkic States Universiade In Kyrgyzstan
All nine Azerbaijani athletes who took part in the tournament secured medals, underscoring the team's dominance on the tatami.
The national squad captured a total of nine medals - four gold, three silver, and two bronze. Nurlan Karimli (-66 kg), Jasur Ibadli (-90 kg), Konul Aliyeva (-48 kg), and Sudaba Agayeva (-70 kg) claimed gold, standing atop the podium. Bahadir Feyzullayev (-60 kg), Mehdi Abbasov (-81 kg), and Qurban Mammadli (+100 kg) earned silver, while Mehdi Jafarov (-73 kg) and Ali Gazimammadov (-100 kg) rounded off the tally with bronze.
With this success, the Azerbaijani judo team ranked third overall in the team standings, securing its place among the top performers of the multi-sport event.
