Chaitanya Baghel's Judicial Remand Extended Till Sep 15 In Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam Case
His custody has now been extended till September 15.
Chaitanya appeared before the court through video conferencing from Raipur Central Jail, where he has been lodged since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on July 18 after raids at his Bhilai residence.
This is the fourth extension of his remand.
According to sources, the ED is likely to file a charge sheet against him on September 15, the same day his current remand ends.
The ED is investigating alleged money laundering linked to a liquor syndicate that reportedly operated between 2019 and 2022, allegedly generating over Rs 2,100 crore through off-the-books sales, manipulation of licences, and kickbacks.
ED's investigation is based on cases filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Raipur.
During earlier custodial periods, Chaitanya was grilled over suspected laundering of Rs 16.7 crore through real estate ventures, which the ED claims was part of the wider scam.
Officials have also accused him of not cooperating during questioning.
The case has political ramifications, with Bhupesh Baghel accusing the Centre of using investigative agencies to target opposition leaders.
Both Bhupesh and Chaitanya had earlier approached the Supreme Court seeking bail and challenging the powers of the CBI and ED in the case. However, the apex court dismissed the petition and directed them to move the High Court instead.
In this case, prominent figures such as former IAS officer Anil Tuteja, Arvind Singh, Trilok Singh Dhillon, Anwar Dhebar, ITS officer Arun Pati Tripathi, and MLA Kawasi Lakhma are already in jail.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken action against them under charges of money laundering and corruption.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment