We Stand With Punjab In Flood Crisis, Says Haryana CM

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Sep 6 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said the problem of floods in Punjab has to be faced together, and Haryana stands with Punjab in this crisis, adding that the relief material is being sent to the flood-affected districts of Punjab.

The Chief Minister told the media here that the state government is constantly monitoring the situation after the rains.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the double-engine government is working in the interests of farmers. Earlier, compensation was given to farmers by the government. This time too, the affected farmers will be compensated.”

He said the government is with the people of the state. The e-Kshatipurti portal has been opened for the affected farmers. Through this portal, 169,738 farmers from 2,897 villages of the state have registered for more than 9.96 lakh acres.

After verification, further action will be taken in this regard. CM Saini targeted the Congress, saying their political ground has slipped away.

“That is why first they raised questions on EVMs, then claimed that the Constitution and democracy are in danger, and now they are talking about vote theft.”

The Chief Minister said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi talked about stolen votes while showing empty pockets in the Parliament, but the truth is that the pocket of the Congress is empty because of their own deeds. The public has now understood their reality.

“Today, the Congress has no issues and is directionless. It is only trying to search for political ground. The Prime Minister has taken many pro-people decisions, but neither Congress nor the INDIA alliance has praised even one of them. This shows their mindset.”

On the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Saini said they have been implemented within just a month.

Calling it 'proof of Modi's guarantee, which is always fulfilled', Saini described the reforms as a milestone towards building an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

He said the changes would also play a key role in realising the Prime Minister's call for swadeshi and Make in India.