Jhelum Water Level Rises In North Kashmir's Uri, Flood Advisory Issued
Srinagar- Authorities in Baramulla's Uri on Saturday issued an urgent public advisory after a significant rise in the water level of the Jhelum river, urging people to remain cautious.
The river, officials said is currently flowing at around 630 Cumecs and is expected to swell further in the coming hours, posing a threat to low-lying areas.
In an advisory, authorities have strictly prohibited any movement near the Jhelum and other water bodies.
Residents living in vulnerable and low-lying areas have been urged to remain on high alert and adopt precautionary measures. Besides, citizens have been advised to stay indoors, remain attentive to official warnings and in case of emergencies, dial 112 immediately.
“All concerned departments have been directed to remain on maximum alert and ensure full readiness to deal with any emergent situation,” the advisory reads.
