Election One Of Agendas In BCCI AGM To Be Held In Mumbai On Sep 28, Says Saikia
The BCCI is due to hold elections for five office-bearer posts: president, vice-president, secretary, joint secretary and treasurer.“The BCCI AGM is scheduled on the 28th of this month. It will be held at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai at 11:30 am. Election is one of the agendas in the meeting,” said Saikia to IANS on Saturday.
As per the BCCI constitution, the board's AGM must be held annually by September 30 at a time and venue decided by the president, while elections and nominations are to be conducted once every three years.
Apart from the elections for five office bearers, there could be a possibility of a new IPL Chairman being elected, considering Arun Dhumal has completed six overall years in the board and will be required to go on a cooling-off period.
Currently, after former India cricketer Roger Binny was ineligible to continue as BCCI president after he turned 70 on July 19, vice-president Rajeev Shukla has been managing things at the top. Shukla, who has been the BCCI vice-president since late 2020, is also the senior-most office-bearer in the board's present regime.
Apart from Saikia being the secretary, Rohan Gauns Desai and Prabhtej Bhatia are serving as joint secretary and treasurer respectively, after being elected to the roles earlier this year.
Interestingly, the date of the BCCI AGM in Mumbai coincides with the day the 2025 Men's T20 Asia Cup final is slated to be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
