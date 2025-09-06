KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Drops 26 Cents To USD 71.34 Pb
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 6 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil dropped 26 cents to USD 71.34 per barrel (pb) on Friday, compared to USD 71.60 pb on Thursday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Saturday.
In global markets, Brent crude went down by USD 1.49 to USD 65.50 pb, and West Texas Intermediate also dropped USD 1.61 to USD 61.87 pb. (end)
km
