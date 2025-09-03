Google Gemini Breaks Down The Cause Of Chatgpt's Outage Check Details
ChatGPT users on Wednesday (September 3) across the globe were hit by an unexpected outage that left millions unable to access the AI chatbot. From professionals to students, many found themselves stuck, with the hashtag #ChatGPTDown quickly trending on social media platforms.
Downdetector, a platform that tracks online service disruptions, recorded thousands of complaints in just 30 minutes. Most users reported being unable to get chatbot responses, retrieve past chats, or access saved history.
OpenAI later confirmed that the issue wasn't with ChatGPT's brain-the core AI engine-but with its frontend. The company described it as a“frontend stutter,” meaning the responses weren't being properly displayed to users. While ChatGPT's web, mobile, and desktop platforms struggled, its backend services and API continued running smoothly.
Interestingly, Google's Gemini AI also weighed in on the outage, correctly pointing out that the glitch was a frontend issue. Gemini even went a step further, suggesting alternatives like Microsoft Copilot, Perplexity AI, and Gemini itself for those who needed an AI assistant while ChatGPT was down.
The disruption sparked a wave of reactions online. One user posted,“My work is stalled,” while another wrote,“My submission is pending.” The incident highlighted just how deeply ChatGPT has woven itself into everyday tasks-from office workflows to academic projects.
