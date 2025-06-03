AZAL Launches Direct Flights To Tabriz, Increases Flight Frequency To Tehran
Flights to Tabriz will be operated twice a week - on Wednesdays and Sundays.
Tabriz is known for its historical heritage, architectural landmarks, museums, and vibrant culture. The launch of the new Baku–Tabriz–Baku route will create more travel opportunities between Azerbaijan and Iran, further strengthening cultural and economic ties between the two countries.
AZAL is also increasing the number of flights to Iran's capital, Tehran. Flights on the Baku–Tehran–Baku route will now be operated four times a week - on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.
Tickets for these routes can be purchased on the official website , through the airline's mobile app, as well as at ticket offices and accredited AZAL agencies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment