Russia, North Korea Resume Direct Air Travel
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed the restart of direct air travel between Russia and North Korea, effective this week.
Addressing a plenary session at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Putin revealed that flights to Pyongyang are now operating from two Russian cities—Moscow and Vladivostok.
“The (first post-pandemic) flight on this route (Moscow-Pyongyang) took place in late July, while a month earlier, travel through train carriages between Moscow and Pyongyang had been reinstated,” Putin remarked.
He emphasized that these "landmark events" are set to bolster ties between the two nations.
