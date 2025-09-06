Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia, North Korea Resume Direct Air Travel

Russia, North Korea Resume Direct Air Travel


2025-09-06 12:09:27
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed the restart of direct air travel between Russia and North Korea, effective this week.

Addressing a plenary session at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Putin revealed that flights to Pyongyang are now operating from two Russian cities—Moscow and Vladivostok.

“The (first post-pandemic) flight on this route (Moscow-Pyongyang) took place in late July, while a month earlier, travel through train carriages between Moscow and Pyongyang had been reinstated,” Putin remarked.

He emphasized that these "landmark events" are set to bolster ties between the two nations.

MENAFN06092025000045017169ID1110024626

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search