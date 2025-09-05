Russia Calls on Japan to Admit Role in Igniting WWII
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov urged Japan on Friday to fully accept the outcomes of World War II and admit its role in sparking the conflict, according to a statement from the Moscow Foreign Ministry.
“The results of World War II in the Pacific Ocean, including the Japanese Instrument of Surrender, became an integral part of the post-war Yalta-Potsdam world order,” Lavrov emphasized.
He continued, “We strongly urge the Japanese authorities to fully recognize the international legal consequences of the victory of the allied states, as well as their share of responsibility for unleashing the world conflict,” marking the 80th anniversary of Japan’s defeat.
Lavrov also announced that Russia and its “like-minded partners” will persist in educational and military commemorations “aimed at revealing new evidence of the crimes of Tokyo in the 1930s and 40s.”
Highlighting ongoing historical ties, Lavrov noted that the legacy of combatting Japanese militarism remains central to Russia’s relationships with China, North Korea, Mongolia, and others.
“A vivid embodiment of the enduring essence of strong bonds of friendship, forged in battles 80 years ago, was the grand parade of victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance against Japanese Aggressors and victory in World War II, which took place in Beijing,” he said.
The minister further stressed the “global historical significance” of Soviet soldiers’ sacrifices and the symbolic value of reinstating Victory Day over Japan as a national holiday in Russia.
“Our sacred duty is to remember the lessons of the world war, this greatest tragedy of all mankind, and to do everything to prevent its repetition,” Lavrov concluded.
“The results of World War II in the Pacific Ocean, including the Japanese Instrument of Surrender, became an integral part of the post-war Yalta-Potsdam world order,” Lavrov emphasized.
He continued, “We strongly urge the Japanese authorities to fully recognize the international legal consequences of the victory of the allied states, as well as their share of responsibility for unleashing the world conflict,” marking the 80th anniversary of Japan’s defeat.
Lavrov also announced that Russia and its “like-minded partners” will persist in educational and military commemorations “aimed at revealing new evidence of the crimes of Tokyo in the 1930s and 40s.”
Highlighting ongoing historical ties, Lavrov noted that the legacy of combatting Japanese militarism remains central to Russia’s relationships with China, North Korea, Mongolia, and others.
“A vivid embodiment of the enduring essence of strong bonds of friendship, forged in battles 80 years ago, was the grand parade of victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance against Japanese Aggressors and victory in World War II, which took place in Beijing,” he said.
The minister further stressed the “global historical significance” of Soviet soldiers’ sacrifices and the symbolic value of reinstating Victory Day over Japan as a national holiday in Russia.
“Our sacred duty is to remember the lessons of the world war, this greatest tragedy of all mankind, and to do everything to prevent its repetition,” Lavrov concluded.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment