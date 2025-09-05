Executive Order - Strengthening Efforts To Protect U.S. Nationals From Wrongful Detention Abroad
Today, President Trump signed an Executive Order that takes unprecedented action to impose new consequences on those who wrongfully detain Americans abroad. Through this Executive Order, actors designated as State Sponsors of Wrongful Detention may face severe penalties including economic sanctions, visa restrictions, foreign assistance restrictions, and travel restrictions for U.S. passport holders. Like the State Sponsor of Terrorism determination, no nation should want to end up on this list.
The bottom line: Anyone who uses an American as a bargaining chip will pay the price. This administration is not only putting America first but also putting Americans first.
