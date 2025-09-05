Nestlé Ex-CEO Cheating Scandal: How Was The Secret Affair Exposed? Mistress Caught Him With...

Nestlé Ex-CEO Cheating Scandal: How Was The Secret Affair Exposed? Mistress Caught Him With...
According to Zurich-based financial news site Inside Paradeplatz, the affair surfaced when a senior executive, described as Freixe's“official mistress,” allegedly caught him with another subordinate in a Zurich hotel. She is said to have filed a complaint through Nestlé's anonymous hotline, sparking the inquiry.
Also read | Who is Philipp Navratil? Nestlé replaces fired CEO Laurent Freixe with insider after office affairWhat action did Nestlé's leadership take?
Reports claim Nestlé Chairman Paul Bulcke and vice chair Pablo Isla confronted Freixe directly, ordering him to hand over his phone while calling him a“liar.” They told him he was out“effective immediately.”
Also Read | Nestlé dismisses CEO Laurent Freixe over undisclosed affair with a subordinatWhat happened to the women involved?
The executive who lodged the complaint reportedly received a severance package and has since moved to a senior role at another large company. The other subordinate involved also left Nestlé, allegedly with a large payout arranged by Freixe himself.How has the company responded?
A spokesperson told Inside Paradeplatz:“Everything that needs to be said on the matter has been said, and I will not engage in further wild conjectures and speculation.”
Also Read | Nestlé India Q1 profit falls on higher input, finance costsWhat has Freixe said since his dismissal?
After the scandal, Freixe reappeared on LinkedIn, writing:“I got my mobile back, I am reachable anytime,” and congratulated his successor, Philipp Navratil - though he misspelt the name as“Philippe.”
Freixe had been appointed CEO less than a year ago, making his removal one of the shortest tenures in Nestlé's history. Senior executives stressed the dismissal was necessary to uphold the company's values and ethical standards, adding that top leaders are held to the same rules as all employees.
