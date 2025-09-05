MENAFN - GetNews) When the city that Hemingway described as“the most Spanish of all” meets a pioneering, bold, and innovative anti-aging brand with decades of expertise, the result is a summer journey to Spain that goes far beyond a superficial tourist experience and becomes a profound exploration of aesthetics, guided by the spirit of

Recently, 180 the concept brought creators from around the world back to its birthplace: Madrid, Spain . In this city steeped in art and luxury, the brand presented, through an immersive journey, its accumulated experience in anti-aging and the authoritative proof of its commitment to safety and efficacy, bringing these values to the public in a more direct and visible way.







The Roots of“Efficacy,” Hidden in Unpublished R&D Journals

The DNA of 180 the concept is deeply tied to Madrid, a city whose spirit blends luxury and aesthetics in equal measure. The distinguished background of its founder, Gema Cabañero , allowed her to grow up immersed in the refined lifestyle of aristocracy. This experience instilled in her an almost obsessive devotion to quality and planted the seed of excellence that continues to define the brand.

In Gema's family residence in Madrid, dozens of yellowed formula notebooks have now become key evidence of the brand's“efficacy.” These manuscripts, marked with history, contain everything from the earliest records of clients' endogenous diagnostic data to the numerous reformulations of the first capsule product launched in 2010, practically constituting an evolutionary history of oral anti-aging products.

From the very start of her career in beauty, Gema never blindly followed the trend of external supplements. In 1996, when the theory of free radicals as a cause of cellular aging was gaining strong experimental support, she saw beyond appearances and grasped the essence: aging is not merely about wrinkles and spots, but about endogenous cellular degeneration. Limiting oneself to external interventions was ultimately insufficient. At that moment, Gema underwent a complete 180° cognitive revolution : the true anti-aging key had to be found within the body itself. This disruptive idea not only became the cornerstone of her career but also gave the brand its very name and soul: 180 the concept , as a company spokesperson explained.

“Many brands talk about efficacy by showing only success stories. 180 the concept, however, dares to reveal even its failed explorations,” said an industry professional who participated in this journey of origin.“Few brands are willing to expose their foundation so transparently. 180 the concept can do it because it relies on years of continuous research and accumulated innovation.”

The Choice of the Aristocracy: Proof of the Highest Safety Standards

If the family notebooks are the historical footprint of efficacy, then the private afternoon tea recreated in a noble residence symbolizes the ultimate proof of safety. In this re-enactment of a meeting held twenty years ago between the brand and Spanish nobility, Gema shared previously unpublished details of that encounter. It was precisely that close interaction with the aristocracy that quietly consolidated the brand's unwavering pursuit of ultimate safety and quality.

At that time, the product experience not only earned broad recognition but also spread through word of mouth in noble circles, where safety and quality were paramount. According to a brand spokesperson:“Any product aspiring to enter the world of the nobility must undergo at least six months of safety monitoring. The fact that 180 the concept has been chosen by noble families for so long proves that it offers excellence in both safety and efficacy.”

From Science to Practice: Visible Safety and Efficacy

The great challenge of oral anti-aging lies in bridging the gap between scientific principles and real user experience. At the 180 the concept Nutrition & Aesthetics Laboratory , this challenge has been transformed into a meticulous process: triple testing of raw materials before storage, validation of formulas through cytotoxicity tests and 120-person clinical trials , and even capsules designed with pharmaceutical-grade enteric coatings to protect active ingredients from gastric acid and ensure precise intestinal absorption.

“Every time we adjust a formula, we conduct a clinical trial with at least 120 people to ensure that, under safe conditions, the active ingredients are truly absorbed,” explained a brand representative. He cited the flagship Formula h6 as an example: its balance of active ingredients went through more than 30 adjustments before reaching the optimal ratio to meet endogenous anti-aging needs. This has become the scientific backbone of 180's concept of“efficacy.”







Furthermore, 180 the concept has collaborated with multidisciplinary expert teams worldwide, including Nobel Prize-winning scientists, to analyze the triggers of aging in different population groups and to develop “one formula for each person” precision anti-aging solutions. This innovation is regarded as a milestone in the industry, marking the transition of nutricosmetics from“standardization” to“personalization,” and ushering in the data-driven 2.0 era of oral beauty.

Thanks to this precision technology and full-chain safety validation, the brand has been awarded the Victoria de la Belleza Prize twice , surpassed 950 million media impressions , and achieved 1.2 billion cumulative sales of its flagship product, consolidating 180 the concept as a global benchmark in oral anti-aging.

The True Anti-Aging Legend

The true legend of anti-aging is never a myth created overnight. It is built with science, patience, and perseverance, making the process of aging slower, calmer, and healthier.

Perhaps this is the final message that 180 the concept wishes to convey to the industry and to consumers through this journey of origin: real anti-aging is not a fleeting promise, but a scientific commitment to safety, efficacy, and long-term well-being.