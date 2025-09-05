VAYA VAYA Announces New Album Launch:“ELUSIVE THUGS” A Powerful Exploration Of Music And Identity

Toronto, Canada - Sep 5, 2025 - VAYA VAYA , an acclaimed artist known for her bold and innovative music, is set to release her highly anticipated ALBUM 10 ELUSIVE THUGS, on August 9, 2025. The album, which features four powerful tracks, marks a pivotal moment in VAYA VAYA's musical career and showcases her unique ability to blend raw energy with thought-provoking themes.

Album Overview: A Journey of Musical Rebellion and Self-Discovery

ELUSIVE THUGS takes listeners on an unforgettable sonic journey, tackling themes of personal identity, resilience, and transformation. The album's four initial tracks, including "EVER IN," "BLOW OUT," "!STAND UP!", and "STEP IN," are set to challenge conventions while offering a refreshing take on modern music.

In each track, VAYA VAYA combines fierce, unapologetic lyrics with electrifying instrumentals to create a soundscape that is both captivating and empowering. The album draws from the artist's personal experiences and worldview, offering listeners a glimpse into her journey of self-discovery and artistic freedom.

This new release signals a shift in VAYA VAYA's music, as she focuses on deeper themes of societal struggles and personal empowerment. With ELUSIVE THUGS, she invites her audience into a dialogue about change, urging them to reflect on their own personal battles and victories. The music acts as both a mirror and a rallying cry for anyone who has ever felt marginalized or unheard. Her fearlessness to tackle these subjects through music places this album in a category of its own.

When Sound Becomes Resistance

The album's opening track, "!STAND UP!", serves as a powerful anthem for those seeking change and empowerment. With its compelling message of resistance and self-empowerment, the song encourages listeners to stand against the forces that seek to suppress individuality and truth.

“When they try to take your kids away-STAND UP. When they try to take your soul away-FIGHT BACK. When they try to kill you anyway-RISE UP.”

VAYA VAYA's dynamic vocals and intense guitar riffs set the tone for the rest of the album, which is filled with songs that explore both internal and societal struggles.

Confronting the Spirit of Darkness

At its core, this album is a direct confrontation with what VAYA VAYA calls“the spirit of Jezebel”-a force of seduction, manipulation, and power that has enslaved humanity for centuries. Through tracks like“BLOW OUT”, she exposes the cost of our collective ignorance:

“DNA SUCKER WON'T THRIVE

CENTURIES OF MESS

DNA KILLER WON'T THRIVE

DARKING ALL THE BLESS”

These lines cut deep, delivering a stark reminder that the world's collapse isn't coming-it's already here. But through the storm of sound, VAYA VAYA offers a pathway out: an awakening.

Focus on Personal Empowerment and Liberation

Throughout ELUSIVE THUGS, VAYA VAYA uses her music as a vehicle for personal empowerment, highlighting the importance of resilience and standing up for one's values. The song "BLOW OUT" speaks to the importance of awareness and the need to confront societal issues head-on, while "EVER IN" invites listeners to reflect on the role of faith and determination in overcoming obstacles.

Lyrics That Burn and Bless

What sets ELUSIVE THUGS apart from conventional albums is its unapologetic truth. VAYA VAYA uses her words like weapons, confronting society's shadows while offering a blueprint for reclaiming the light:

● In“EVER IN,” she warns:“Hey Little Crow, what are you HELL'YA waiting for? Sitting on your victory, God's triumph is on your knees...”

● In“STEP IN,” she vows:“How could you rip the Genesis of us? Why did you tilt the 4Ever of us? WE DECLARE A WAR FOR A PERMANENT LOVE...”

These are not passive lyrics. They are declarations of war against manipulation, apathy, and the false idols society worships. It also sheds light on sub-albums that she had released earlier, such as“HELL'YA”.

Album Release Timeline and Upcoming Performances

The album will be released on August 9, 2025, followed by a series of key milestones:



August 9 – Release of 4 tracks:



EVER IN (Song & Music Video)



!STAND UP ! (Song & Video)



BLOW OUT (Song)

STEP IN (Song)

August 23, 2025 – Release of "BLOW OUT" lyric video

September 7, 2025 – Release of "STEP IN" lyric video and Full Album September 18–20, 2025 – Live performance at Tranzac Club, Toronto, Canada

Each of these steps will highlight the album's message of empowerment and transformation, bringing VAYA VAYA's vision to fans worldwide.

A Fresh Perspective in the Music Industry

VAYA VAYA has always prided herself on being unafraid to push boundaries in both her music and her messaging. With ELUSIVE THUGS, she continues her mission to offer a unique and bold perspective on the current state of society and the world of music. The album's release is not only a musical achievement but also a challenge to the status quo, inviting listeners to reimagine their roles in a changing world.







Photo Courtesy: VAYA VAYA

About VAYA VAYA

VAYA VAYA is an innovative artist known for her genre-defying music and powerful performances. With a career spanning several years, VAYA VAYA has captivated audiences worldwide with her unapologetic approach to music, blending elements of rock, electronic, and soul to create a sound that is entirely her own. Her work is celebrated for its bold themes of self-empowerment, social justice, and personal transformation.