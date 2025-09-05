Del Andujar Quietly Redefines Internet Ethics Through Purpose Driven Privacy Innovation
Privacy as a Foundation Not an Afterthought
In a landscape increasingly dominated by monetization of personal data, Del Andujar champions a different path where privacy is not a luxury or feature, but a necessary and non negotiable principle. He openly critiques the profit driven drift of the internet toward mass data harvesting and surveillance tactics and instead answers with action (brightsfuture , delanduja ).
Solutions That Deliver
His ventures are rooted less in marketing and more in delivering tangible value:
InfoSec VPN: A lean encrypted zero logs VPN service delivering true anonymity without oversell, just secure internet access delivered with integrity.
TrueData Solutions LLC: A pioneering tool that scans and alerts users if their personal information appears in databases regulated under the GLBA, empowering individuals to proactively manage and protect their digital footprint.
Del Andujar also operates high bandwidth Tor relay nodes and full nodes for Bitcoin and Monero, contributing critical infrastructure that preserves anonymity and decentralization on a global scale (delandujar ).
Building Trust Through Transparency
Trust is hard won in tech, particularly in privacy and cybersecurity. Del Andujar's approach is refreshingly simple, building trust by delivering on his promises. Without celebrity endorsements or flashy campaigns, he leans instead on product performance and full transparency about his motivations and practices. As he notes, credibility can be built without a public image.
A Masterclass in Ethical Entrepreneurship
Del Andujar's entrepreneurial journey sends a clear message. Integrity, purpose, and practical solutions can win in the digital age without compromise. He encourages aspiring founders to sidestep trends, prioritize meaningful impact over recognition, and let substance not optics define success.
The Road Ahead
With momentum steadily growing, Del Andujar plans to elevate TrueData Solutions LLC into a flagship of consumer centric privacy infrastructure. His vision is clear, to prioritize people over profiles, rebuild internet ethics, and shift the balance of power back to the user.
About Del Andujar
Del Andujar is a USA based privacy advocate and entrepreneur focused on building privacy first technologies and infrastructure. His work includes founding and operating InfoSec VPN, launching TrueData Solutions LLC, managing Tor relays, and supporting decentralized networks through cryptocurrency nodes. His mission is to combat surveillance capitalism and empower individuals with control over their digital lives.
