Interview Dives Into How Trump Could Reverse America's Mining Collapse

Washington, D.C., Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jim Rickards warns that the United States has fallen shockingly behind in global mining.“Recently, S&P Global put together a list of the top mining countries on earth... based on how long it takes to tap a major deposit. And guess where the United States ranks?... We came in second-last. One notch above poverty-stricken Zambia.”

Rickards explains,“When it comes to extracting rare and priceless minerals... our country is slightly better than one of the poorest nations on earth! We have truly massive mineral wealth here. It's not hard to extract. We know where it is. And how to get it. But the government got in the way.”

Stalled Projects for Decades

The interview highlights major deposits that have been locked away.“There's a huge copper deposit in Arizona. It's called Resolution Mine. And it's been sitting there for 29 years. It's got enough copper to supply 25% of what we need, right here in America.”

Rickards continues:“Then there's the infamous Pebble mine in Alaska. It's one of the greatest sources of mineral wealth ever discovered. Yet it's been mothballed since 1990! Or how about this... The Thacker Pass Lithium Mine in Nevada is the largest known deposit of its kind in the U.S... It's been shut down since 1978!

He calls it “beyond crazy. It's criminal. They have deprived us of OUR Birthright.”

The Chevron Doctrine Overturned

Rickards believes the stalemate may finally be ending thanks to a recent Supreme Court decision.“Last year, Trump's Supreme Court overturned the Chevron Doctrine ... it essentially gave so-called government experts 'kill shot' power. And they used it again and again to block us from touching dozens of world-class resource deposits across the country. But all that's over now.”

He stresses the significance:“Now... for the first time in half a century – we can go get them! Not only is the Chevron Doctrine dead. But its vast power now lies with the Trump administration... its courts and judges.”

The Path Forward

Rickards frames the opening of these projects as both an economic and political transformation.“We know exactly where these minerals are. We know they're worth trillions of dollars. Now... for the first time in half a century – we can go get them.”

He concludes that this could mark the beginning of a new era of American independence: “Trump is rolling out the red carpet, as we speak.”

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is an economist, lawyer, and former advisor to the CIA and Pentagon. He has counseled four U.S. Presidents and is widely recognized for his accurate forecasts, including predicting the 2008 financial crisis, Donald Trump's 2016 election victory, and the 2020 pandemic and lockdowns. He is the editor of Strategic Intelligence, where he provides analysis on global macroeconomic trends, markets, and geopolitical shifts.

