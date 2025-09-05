Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Publication Relating To Transparency Notifications


2025-09-05 04:30:58
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

REGULATED INFORMATION

Publication relating to transparency notifications

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), September 5, 2025 , 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET In accordance with article 14 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) announces that it received a transparency notification as detailed below.

On September 4, 2025, Nyxoah received a transparency notification from Cochlear Limited and Cochlear Investments Pty Ltd following a passive crossing of a threshold. Based on the notification, Cochlear Investments Pty Ltd holds 5,631,319 voting rights, representing 14.999% of the total number of voting rights on August 29, 2025 (37,544,782).

The notification dated September 4, 2025 contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification: passive crossing of a threshold
  • Notification by: a parent undertaking or a controlling person
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement:
    • Cochlear Limited (with address at 1 University Avenue, Macquarie University, NSW 2109, Australia)
    • Cochlear Investments Pty Ltd (with address at 1 University Avenue, Macquarie University, NSW 2109, Australia)
  • Date on which the threshold was crossed: August 29, 2025
  • Threshold that is crossed: 15%
  • Denominator: 37,544,782
  • Notified details:
A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction
# of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights
Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities
Cochlear Limited 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00%
Cochlear Investments Pty Ltd 3,947,617 5,631,319 0 15.00% 0.00%
Subtotal 3,947,617 5,631,319 15.00%
TOTAL 5,631,319 0 15.00% 0.00%
  • Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: Cochlear Investments Pty Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cochlear Limited, which is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and has no controlling shareholder.
  • Additional information: This notification concerns a downward crossing of the 15% threshold following a passive decrease, whereby Cochlear Investments Pty Ltd's holding in Nyxoah fell from 15.04% to 14.999% of the voting rights.

*

* *

Contact:
Nyxoah
John Landry, CFO
...

Attachment

  • 2025 09 05 PR Transparency notifications 2025 09 (Cochlear) (ENG)

MENAFN05092025004107003653ID1110023897

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search