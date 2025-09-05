Publication Relating To Transparency Notifications
|A) Voting rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|# of voting rights
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Holders of voting rights
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|Cochlear Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Cochlear Investments Pty Ltd
|3,947,617
|5,631,319
|0
|15.00%
|0.00%
|Subtotal
|3,947,617
|5,631,319
|15.00%
|TOTAL
|5,631,319
|0
|15.00%
|0.00%
- Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: Cochlear Investments Pty Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cochlear Limited, which is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and has no controlling shareholder. Additional information: This notification concerns a downward crossing of the 15% threshold following a passive decrease, whereby Cochlear Investments Pty Ltd's holding in Nyxoah fell from 15.04% to 14.999% of the voting rights.
*
* *
Contact:
Nyxoah
John Landry, CFO
...
Attachment
-
2025 09 05 PR Transparency notifications 2025 09 (Cochlear) (ENG)
