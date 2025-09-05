REGULATED INFORMATION

Publication relating to transparency notifications

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), September 5, 2025 , 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET – In accordance with article 14 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) announces that it received a transparency notification as detailed below.

On September 4, 2025, Nyxoah received a transparency notification from Cochlear Limited and Cochlear Investments Pty Ltd following a passive crossing of a threshold. Based on the notification, Cochlear Investments Pty Ltd holds 5,631,319 voting rights, representing 14.999% of the total number of voting rights on August 29, 2025 (37,544,782).

The notification dated September 4, 2025 contains the following information: