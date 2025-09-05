Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gyre Therapeutics To Present At The H.C. Wainwright 27Th Annual Global Investment Conference


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gyre Therapeutics (“Gyre”) (Nasdaq: GYRE), an innovative, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing fibrosis-first therapies across organ systems affected by chronic disease, today announced that management will present at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, September 10, 2025 at 12:30 p.m. ET.

To register in advance for the presentation webcast, sign up here .

The live webcast of the presentation will be also available on the Events and Presentations page of Gyre's website. A webcast replay will also be accessible following the live session.

About Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, CA, primarily focused on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for liver fibrosis, including MASH, in the United States Gyre's strategy builds on its experience in mechanistic studies using MASH rodent models and clinical studies in CHB-induced liver fibrosis. In the People's Republic of China, Gyre is advancing a broad pipeline through its indirect controlling interest in Gyre Pharmaceuticals, including therapeutic expansions of ETUARY®, and development programs for F573, F528, and F230.

