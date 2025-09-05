Crypto Exchange Gemini Expands In Europe Ahead Of IPO
The company has launched %Ethereum (CRYPTO: $ETH) and %Solana (CRYPTO: $SOL) staking, along with perpetual futures contracts, for customers in the European Union (EU).
The launch comes after Gemini recently received authorization to operate in the EU under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (%MiCA ).
Gemini Staking allows users to earn rewards on their holdings of Ethereum and Solana with no minimum amounts required.
The rewards vary for Ethereum and are up to 6% for Solana, said Gemini in a news release.
The new derivatives product, called "Gemini Perpetuals," offers contracts denominated in U.S. dollars, plus up to 100 times leverage with no expiry date.
The expansion comes as Gemini focuses on Europe as a growth market for crypto trading and regulated investment products.
The crypto exchange also recently expanded its staking services in the United Kingdom, allowing all customers to earn rewards on Ethereum and Solana directly through its platform.
The push in Europe also comes ahead of Gemini's IPO. The company plans to list on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker symbol "GEMI" by year's end.
In its last round of private financing, Gemini was valued at $7.1 billion U.S. The company is expected to raise about $400 million U.S. from its stock sale.
The %Cryptocurrency exchange was founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, who famously claimed that Mark Zuckerberg stole their idea for Facebook while they were classmates at Harvard University.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment