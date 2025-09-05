Globalconnect Starts Baltic Sea Cable Project

GlobalConnect, a leading digital infrastructure provider, has announced an ambitious project to lay four new underwater cable systems across the Baltic Sea, Azernews reports.

These cables will connect Sweden, Estonia, and Finland, forming a trunk line approximately 550 km in length.

According to the company, the cable route will start from Gotland Island (Sweden), then proceed to the Estonian island of Saaremaa, continue to Hiiumaa Island and Tallinn, and finally reach Helsinki by crossing the Gulf of Finland. Construction is slated for completion by 2027. The total investment for the project is estimated at around 40 million euros, with the European Union contributing 15 million euros to support this critical infrastructure.

In addition, GlobalConnect is working on another cable system linking Gävle and Stockholm, as well as Stockholm and Helsinki. This cable will span 500 km, including 150 km underwater, with completion expected in 2026.

Together, these two projects will establish a digital communications ring spanning roughly 1,250 km throughout the Baltic Sea region. This network will significantly boost the region's telecommunications capacity, enhancing internet speed, reliability, and resilience.

This initiative is part of a broader European strategy to improve digital connectivity and reduce dependency on cables passing through geopolitically sensitive areas. The enhanced network will support emerging technologies such as 5G, cloud computing, and data centers, driving innovation and economic growth across Northern Europe.

By reinforcing the Baltic Sea's digital infrastructure, GlobalConnect is helping to future-proof the region against cyber threats and outages, while promoting closer integration between the Nordic and Baltic countries.