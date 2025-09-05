Myotonic Dystrophy Market To Experience Notable Growth In Forecast Span By 2034, Delveinsight Predicts Design Therapeutics, Enzerna, Juvena Therapeutics, Dyne Therapeutics, Avidity Biosciences

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Myotonic Dystrophy Companies in the market include - Design Therapeutics, Enzerna, Juvena Therapeutics, Dyne Therapeutics, Avidity Biosciences, Harmony Biosciences, AMO Pharma, Lupin, AMO Pharma, Dyne Therapeutics, Entrada Therapeutics, and others.

DelveInsight's “Myotonic Dystrophy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Myotonic Dystrophy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Myotonic Dystrophy market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Myotonic Dystrophy Market Report:



The Myotonic Dystrophy market size was valued approximately USD 89 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR of 18.4% during the study period (2020-2034).

In June 2025, Dyne Therapeutics, Inc . announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation to DYNE-101 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1). The company also outlined an updated plan to seek U.S. Accelerated Approval for DYNE-101 in DM1, based on a Type C meeting with the FDA and newly reviewed long-term functional data.

In April 2025, Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA) , a biopharmaceutical firm developing a novel class of RNA therapeutics called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs), announced that Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) has granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to delpacibart etedesiran (del-desiran) for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1). Del-desiran, an investigational therapy addressing the underlying cause of DM1-a progressive, often fatal neuromuscular disorder with no approved therapies-is the first DM1 treatment to receive ODD in Japan. The drug has also been granted Breakthrough Therapy, Orphan Drug, and Fast Track designations by the U.S. FDA, along with Orphan Drug designation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

In February 2025, PepGen Inc. announced promising early clinical outcomes from the 5 and 10 mg/kg dose cohorts in the ongoing FREEDOM-DM1 Phase I study assessing PGN-EDODM1 for treating myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1).

Within the 7MM, the EU4 and the UK accounted for approximately 353,191 diagnosed prevalent cases of Myotonic Dystrophy, with the number of cases projected to rise throughout the forecast period (2024–2034).

Among the EU4 countries and the UK, Germany recorded the highest number of diagnosed prevalent Myotonic Dystrophy cases at 8,938 in 2023, followed by the UK and France. Conversely, Spain had the lowest diagnosed prevalent population within the EU4 and the UK that year.

In 2023, Japan reported approximately 12,735 diagnosed prevalent cases of Myotonic Dystrophy, with these numbers projected to grow at a substantial CAGR.

In 2023, Japan had roughly 1,834 myotonic dystrophy cases linked to gastrointestinal symptoms, 1,605 cases associated with cardiac dysrhythmias, 1,414 cases with sleep disorders, and 3,566 cases presenting other comorbidities.

In 2023, adults accounted for the largest share of myotonic dystrophy cases in the 7MM, with an estimated 96,287 cases, compared to 9,075 cases among children.

Key Myotonic Dystrophy Therapies: DM1 program, ENZ-001, JUV 161, DYNE-101, AOC 1001, Pitolisant, Tideglusib, Mexiletine, AMO-02, DYNE-101, ENTR-701, and others

The Myotonic Dystrophy epidemiology based on gender analyzed that DM is more prevalent in adults (>18 years) than children ( The Myotonic Dystrophy market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Myotonic Dystrophy pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Myotonic Dystrophy market dynamics.

Myotonic Dystrophy Overview

Myotonic Dystrophy is a genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle weakness and prolonged muscle contractions (myotonia). It affects multiple body systems, including the muscles, heart, eyes, and endocrine system. The condition is inherited and typically worsens over time, leading to difficulties with movement, coordination, and other complications such as cardiac issues and sleep disturbances. There are two main types-Type 1 (DM1) and Type 2 (DM2)-with DM1 being the more common and severe form.

Myotonic Dystrophy Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Myotonic Dystrophy Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Myotonic Dystrophy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Myotonic Dystrophy

Prevalent Cases of Myotonic Dystrophy by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Myotonic Dystrophy Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Myotonic Dystrophy

Myotonic Dystrophy Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Myotonic Dystrophy market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Myotonic Dystrophy market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Myotonic Dystrophy Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Myotonic Dystrophy Therapies and Key Companies



DM1 program: Design Therapeutics

ENZ-001: Enzerna

JUV 161: Juvena Therapeutics

DYNE-101: Dyne Therapeutics

AOC 1001: Avidity Biosciences

Pitolisant: Harmony Biosciences

Tideglusib: AMO Pharma

Mexiletine: Lupin

AMO-02: AMO Pharma

DYNE-101: Dyne Therapeutics ENTR-701: Entrada Therapeutics

Scope of the Myotonic Dystrophy Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Myotonic Dystrophy Therapeutic Assessment: Myotonic Dystrophy current marketed and Myotonic Dystrophy emerging therapies

Myotonic Dystrophy Market Dynamics: Myotonic Dystrophy market drivers and Myotonic Dystrophy market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Myotonic Dystrophy Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Myotonic Dystrophy Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Myotonic Dystrophy Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Myotonic Dystrophy

3. SWOT analysis of Myotonic Dystrophy

4. Myotonic Dystrophy Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Myotonic Dystrophy Market Overview at a Glance

6. Myotonic Dystrophy Disease Background and Overview

7. Myotonic Dystrophy Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Myotonic Dystrophy

9. Myotonic Dystrophy Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Myotonic Dystrophy Unmet Needs

11. Myotonic Dystrophy Emerging Therapies

12. Myotonic Dystrophy Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Myotonic Dystrophy Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Myotonic Dystrophy Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Myotonic Dystrophy Market Drivers

16. Myotonic Dystrophy Market Barriers

17. Myotonic Dystrophy Appendix

18. Myotonic Dystrophy Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

