Pinnacle Event Entertainment Services Launches Premium 360 Photo Booth Rentals In Detroit
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Pinnacle Event Entertainment Services is proud to announce the launch of its official website pinnacleevententertainmentservices,
offering premium 360 photo booth rentals for events across Detroit and the surrounding areas.
Pinnacle specializes in creating unique and interactive experiences for weddings, birthdays, and corporate events. With its state-of-the-art 360 photo booth, guests can capture stunning 360° videos and instantly share them on social media, making every moment memorable.
“Our mission is simple – to make every event unforgettable by combining fun, technology, and creativity,” said Barry, Founder of Pinnacle Event Entertainment Services.“The launch of our website allows clients to explore our services, book packages, and bring their events to life.”
The company is offering exclusive launch discounts for clients booking through the website this season.
For more details or bookings, visit
or call 313-671-2118
Company :-pinnacle event entertainment services
User :- barry
Email :...
Phone :-313-671-2118
Mobile:- 313-671-2118Url :-
