Rpt To Fix Headline

2025-09-05 03:05:29
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) SPT-LEBANON-TOURNEY
Algeria, Morocco emerge as winners of the Arab Beach Volleyball tourney

By Ayyoub Khaddaj
Batroun, North Lebanon (KUNA) -- Algeria came top in the Arab Beach Volleyball Tournament for men and likewise Morocco in the women category.
Morocco came second and Qatar third in the beach volleyball competitions, while Lebanon ranked second and Algeria third in the women contests.
The Kuwaiti team had taken part in the championship and won several matches.
The head of the Kuwaiti delegation, Issa Al-Slayem, told KUNA that the Kuwaiti team went through a good experience in the encounters against a number of experienced teams.
Ali Khalifa, member of the referees' commission, said the tournament was organized by the Arab Union for the Beach Volleyball.
The Kuwaiti expedition included Reem Al-Zu'abi and Ahmad Abulrazzag.
The competitions engaged the national teams of Kuwait, Lebanon, Algeria, Iraq, Palestine, Qatar and Morocco. (end)
