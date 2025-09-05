QICCA, ICSID Review Cooperation Relations During Singapore Convention Week

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: A delegation of the Qatar International Centre for Conciliation and Arbitration (QICCA) at Qatar Chamber, led by Dr. Sheikh Thani bin Ali Al Thani, QICCA's Vice Chairman, participated in a series of meetings and visits on the sidelines of the Singapore Convention Week on Mediation 2025.

As part of its program, the delegation met with Ms. Martina Polasek, Secretary-General of the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) in Washington.

During the meeting, both sides discussed a number of topics of common interest, with particular emphasis on enhancing cooperation and developing relations between QICCA and ICSID. They also explored the possibility of exchanging expertise to improve arbitration practices and broaden prospects for international cooperation in this field. The delegation further visited the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC), where they held talks with the management team on future cooperation and experience exchange.

The visit included a presentation of SIAC's leading practices in managing arbitration cases and resolving commercial disputes through alternative means, which stand as a pioneering international model in this sector.

QICCA's participation comes within the framework of its strategy to strengthen international partnerships and benefit from global best practices in arbitration and mediation, thereby enhancing its capabilities and consolidating its position as a leading institution in dispute resolution in the region.