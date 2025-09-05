MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff

Dubai has again claimed first place in the Savills Executive Nomad Index 2025 as the most sought-after destination for executive nomads worldwide, while Abu Dhabi holds second place for the second year running. Dubai's dominance stems from its unmatched airline connectivity and comprehensive amenities, with Dubai Maintains No-1 Spot as Executive Nomads' Top Choice capturing the essence of its appeal.

The index, evaluating 30 global cities, ranks destinations based on criteria critical to mobile, high-earning professionals. Dubai topped the overall ranking with the strongest flight network, bolstered by its hub airport linking to over 200 cities. Abu Dhabi distinguished itself with the fastest internet speeds among all contenders. Together, the two Emirati capitals underscore the UAE's strategic investment in sustaining mobile, globally connected talent.

Savills' Andrew Cummings, head of residential agency for the Middle East, emphasised that executive nomads are drawn not only by infrastructure but also lifestyle benefits:“Add to that year-round sunshine, world-class hospitality, access to top-tier schools and healthcare, and it's clear why the region continues to lead the way for executive nomads.”

Beyond Dubai and Abu Dhabi, coastal cities dominated the index's upper ranks, with Málaga, Miami, Lisbon, Palma and Barcelona featuring strongly, underscoring a consistent preference for accessible coastal living. The report also noted rising luxury-rent trends-across featured locations, premium rental costs increased by an average of 2.9 per cent year-on-year, reflecting sustained demand among affluent mobile professionals. New additions to the index included Auckland, Tokyo, Vancouver, and Berlin, signaling broader momentum in attracting long-term remote workers through tailored visa schemes and economic initiatives.

Dubai's ability to stay ahead for the third consecutive year reflects its comprehensive appeal: superior connectivity, robust digital infrastructure, and lifestyle offerings that align perfectly with the needs of executive nomads. Abu Dhabi's consistency in second place reinforces the UAE's status as a global magnet for mobile executives who prioritise convenience, stability and quality of life.

