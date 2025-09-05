Cleancore Solutions Announces Closing Of $175,000,420 Private Placement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Establishes the official Dogecoin Treasury of the Dogecoin Foundation and its Newly Established Corporate Arm, the House of Doge

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) (“ CleanCore ” or the“ Company ”), today announced the closing of its private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing. The offering raised aggregate gross proceeds of $175,000,420, prior to deducting placement agent fees and other offering related expenses (funded in a combination of cash and cryptocurrencies). The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to acquire Dogecoin (or“DOGE”) and integrate DOGE into its treasury operations, where it will serve as the Company's primary treasury reserve asset and provide funding for general working capital and corporate purposes.

Completion of the transaction has created the official Dogecoin treasury of the Dogecoin Foundation and the House of Doge, the authorized Commercial Arm of the Dogecoin Foundation. Marco Margiotta, Chief Executive Officer of the House of Doge has joined the Company as Chief Investment Officer. House of Doge and 21Shares will serve to support and advise the treasury.

The transaction consisted of marquee institutional and crypto native investors including, but not limited to, MOZAYYX, Pantera, GSR, FalconX, Borderless, and Mythos.

Clayton Adams, CEO of CleanCore, commented,“ZONE is proud to be the first publicly traded company with an official Dogecoin Treasury, sponsored by the Dogecoin Foundation and House of Doge. This strategy provides investors with regulated, transparent exposure to DOGE, while CleanCore's operating business continues to execute on its mission. With leadership from Marco Margiotta and the House of Doge team, ZONE is at the forefront of bringing digital assets into the public markets with integrity, utility, and long-term vision.”

Statement on NYSE American Listing and Capital Markets Access

CleanCore has secured NYSE American clearance of a subsequent listing application for the PIPE transaction as well as stockholder approval. CleanCore is aware of a recent Nasdaq announcement relating to listing requirements and oversight of digital asset strategies. CleanCore is listed on NYSE American and is in compliance with all NYSE American listing requirements. CleanCore has an effective shelf registration statement on file with the SEC.



Advisors

Maxim Group LLC and Curvature Securities LLC acted as the co-placement agents in connection with the private placement. Seward & Kissel LLP acted as counsel to the lead investor, House of Doge. Bevilacqua PLLC acted as counsel to the Company. Lucosky Brookman LLP acted as counsel to the placement agents.

About CleanCore Solutions, Inc.

CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) is dedicated to revolutionizing cleaning and disinfection practices by harnessing the power of its patented aqueous ozone technology. The Company's mission is to empower its customers with cost-effective, sustainable solutions that surpass traditional cleaning methods. Through innovation and commitment to excellence, CleanCore strives to create a healthier, greener future for generations to come. For more information, please visit .

About House of Doge

House of Doge Inc. is the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, committed to advancing Dogecoin ($DOGE) as a widely accepted and decentralized global currency. By investing in the infrastructure needed to bring Dogecoin into everyday commerce, House of Doge is building secure, scalable, and efficient systems for real-world use. This includes developing financial products, real-world asset tokenization, cultural partnerships, and building the first foundation-backed Dogecoin Treasury Strategy to anchor long-term utility and growth. Through these initiatives, House of Doge is leading Dogecoin into its next era, where it goes beyond the meme and fulfills its mission of Doing Only Good Everyday on a global scale.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains information about our views of future expectations, plans, and prospects with respect to CleanCore's business, financial condition, and results of operations that constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements. Any and all forward-looking statements are based on the management's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of CleanCore's future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Although CleanCore believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. CleanCore does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks, and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause CleanCore's actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks set forth in“Risk Factors” included in CleanCore's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

The offer and sale of the foregoing securities were made in a private placement in reliance on an exemption from the registration requirement of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”), pursuant to Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act and/or Regulation D promulgated thereunder, and applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities offered in the private placement may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement of the Securities Act and such applicable state securities laws. Concurrently with the execution of the securities purchase agreements, the Company and the investors entered into a registration rights agreement pursuant to which the Company has agreed to file a registration statement with the SEC) registering the resale of the shares of common stock to be issued or issuable in connection with the offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

