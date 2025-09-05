Jackson Wang MAGICMAN 2 WORLD TOUR 2025-2026 In Macau Presented By Galaxy Macautm Heads To Galaxy Arena

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire)
Reinforcing Macau's“City of Performances” status and highlighting Galaxy Macau's captivating attractiveness as Asia's most dynamic entertainment hub for international visitors
MACAU SAR -
Media OutReach Newswire - 5 September 2025 - Galaxy MacauTM Integrated Resort (hereinafter "Galaxy Macau") is proud to present the Macau stop of global superstar Jackson Wang's MAGICMAN 2 WORLD TOUR 2025-2026 at the esteemed Galaxy Arena on October 11 and 12, 2025 showcasing the threshold for international stars in Macau, while fostering Macau as the World Tourism and Leisure Centre and accentuating the SAR's attractiveness to an international clientele. Tickets for MAGICMAN 2 WORLD TOUR 2025-2026 are set to go on sale at 5pm, September 9.
MAGICMAN 2 WORLD TOUR 2025-2026 in Macau Presented by Galaxy MacauTM will see global superstar Jackson Wang taking the stage at Macau's largest indoor arena, Galaxy Arena, on October 11 and 12 for two electrifying live shows.
Ticket sales will go live from 5pm on September 9 at Galaxy Ticketing, Damai and Fantopia.
The tour is named after Jackson's latest album, MAGICMAN 2, released in July, which made a record-breaking debut by landing at No. 13 on the Billboard 200 in its first week – an impressive feat that underscores both the artist's global influence and the album's widespread acclaim.
Even more notably, this achievement marks a personal milestone for Jackson: MAGICMAN 2 charted two spots higher than its predecessor, MAGICMAN, making him the first Chinese artist to have an unprecedented two consecutive albums reach the Billboard 200 Top 15.
Jackson describes MAGICMAN 2 as a deeply introspective journey – an exploration of emotions shaped by reality, society, human connections, and personal relationships. Fans attending the Galaxy Arena shows can expect powerful live renditions of his latest tracks, alongside iconic hits from his earlier releases.
Fans attending the MAGICMAN 2 World Tour shows at Galaxy Arena can expect to see powerful live renditions of Jackson Wang's latest tracks, alongside iconic hits from his earlier releases. *Images are from JACKSON WANG MAGIC MAN WORLD TOUR 2023 MACAU.
Following the overwhelming success of Jackson's 2023 performances at Galaxy Arena, for his upcoming shows the anticipation is building, and they are expected to shopwcase even more spectacular showmanship. With enhanced production, fresh creative direction, and Jackson's evolving artistry, these new performances promise to deliver unforgettable moments to the audiences at Galaxy Arena, pushing the boundaries of live entertainment.
