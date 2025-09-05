Techmediabreaks Healthlynked Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK) Completes Reverse Stock Split To Support Growth Plans

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) HealthLynked (OTCQB: HLYK) has completed a reverse stock split as part of its strategy to strengthen its capital structure, improve market positioning, and align with the expectations of institutional investors and national trading platforms. The non-dilutive move reduces outstanding shares, raises the per-share price, and supports potential uplisting opportunities while preserving existing shareholder ownership. The company recently launched its patented AI healthcare guide, ARi, and continues to expand its nationwide telemedicine platform and digital services. HealthLynked is also in discussions with major insurance carriers to integrate its technology into care management workflows, positioning the company for scalable recurring revenue growth.

To view the full press release, visit

About HealthLynked Corp .

HealthLynked Corp. enhances healthcare through personalized care management that improves outcomes and reduces costs. Its cloud-based platform connects patients with providers for virtual or in-office appointments and consolidates medical records into one secure, accessible location.

With AI-driven insights and integrated telehealth services, HealthLynked empowers patients and providers to coordinate care more effectively, while delivering substantial savings on prescriptions and healthcare services. The platform supports enterprise partnerships, offering scalable solutions to healthcare networks and digital health innovators.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to HLYK are available in the company's newsroom at

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire (“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

TechMediaWire is powered by IBN