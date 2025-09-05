Al Khulaifi Participates In European House - Ambrosetti
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi participated Friday in the European House - Ambrosetti, held in the Italian city of Como, in the presence of a number of senior officials, experts, and decision-makers.
HE Al Khulaifi gave a speech on insights from the Gulf and Turkiye on the evolving geopolitical balance, during which he discussed the State of Qatar's role in addressing regional and international challenges, emphasising the importance of dialogue, mediation, and principled engagement as fundamental pillars for achieving security and stability.
HE Al Khulaifi highlighted the humanitarian and diplomatic efforts undertaken by the State of Qatar in the Gaza Strip, including keeping humanitarian lifelines open, securing vital aid, and preventing escalation through engagement with various parties.
Regarding the situation in Syria, HE Al Khulaifi said that Qatar played a part in providing diverse humanitarian assistance, saying these efforts helped provide a sense of stability and hope for the brotherly Syrian people.
Regarding regional stability, he stressed the State of Qatar's commitment to opening channels of communication with all parties to reduce risks and create spaces for dialogue, emphasizing that escalation serves no one, while dialogue and humanitarian support pave the way toward stability.
HE Al Khulaifi also stressed the importance of the partnership with the United States and its pivotal role in supporting regional and international security, stating in this regard that the State of Qatar is keen to cooperate with American efforts by utilizing its trusted channels with various regional and international parties.
He concluded by emphasising that the State of Qatar's role extends beyond crisis management to adopting the necessary preventative measures and mechanisms to address and maintain open channels of communication when others are unable to do so.
HE Al Khulaifi emphasised that respect for international law was not an option, but a necessity, and that the State of Qatar will continue to shoulder its responsibilities as a trusted partner in the international community.
