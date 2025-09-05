Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Building A Safer Future At Covia

2025-09-05 02:01:58
(MENAFN- 3BL) Each September, Covia comes together for our company-wide Safety Day-a meaningful opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to one of our guiding principles, Safety First. At Covia, safety isn't just a priority, it's a deeply rooted core value that shapes every aspect of our operations.

This year's Safety Day theme is Emergency Preparedness-a reminder of the importance of knowing how to respond when every second counts. In recent years, Covia team members have saved lives using AEDs, underscoring the value of being trained, equipped, and ready to act. Our 2025 Safety Day activities will strengthen our ability to respond swiftly and effectively to emergencies, wherever they occur.

Supporting this commitment is Covia's Safety & Health Management System, a comprehensive framework that guides our approach to safety across all environments. It includes policy statements, legal compliance, training, contractor safety, and targeted programs addressing chemical, process, mine, rail, and workplace safety. We enforce Covia's Life-Saving Rules and maintain a robust Emergency Response Plan, continuously integrating emerging standards to enhance risk management and foster a strong safety culture.

Through our management systems, we:

  • Track safety performance
  • Assess and manage risk
  • Ensure proper training
  • Host mandatory, company-wide safety reinforcement events
  • Embrace change
  • Set partner expectations
  • Support product safety

We look forward to sharing the successes of our 2025 Safety Day as we continue building a safer, more prepared Covia.

To learn more about Covia's commitment to Safety, Health, and Security, download our latest Corporate Responsibility Report .

