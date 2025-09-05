Holly Lemoine-Raymond Joins Women In Power TV To Share Her Vision For Embracing Grit And Grace

FL, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Holly Lemoine-Raymond, founder of HL Raymond Properties, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how grit, grace, and vision have shaped her approach to business and life.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest's story-from struggle to triumph-highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Lemoine-Raymond explores the importance of being unapologetically yourself, and breaks down how letting go of others' expectations can drive lasting change.“Grit and grace can carry you through any setback to build something extraordinary,” said Lemoine-Raymond.Holly's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting .

