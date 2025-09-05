Josiah Queen Announces The Mt. Zion Tour Marking His Biggest Headline Run Yet

Josiah Queen The Mt. Zion Tour

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Following a record-breaking year with two back-to-back sold-out tours, breakout artist Josiah Queen is set to embark on his most ambitious tour to date, The Mt. Zion Tour. Kicking off this Spring, the 31-city run across the U.S. and Canada comes on the heels of Queen's brand-new album, Mt. Zion, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Christian Albums chart, marking his second career No. 1. With his album release show in Nashville at the Ryman Auditorium already sold out and a second show at Tampa's Yuengling Center closing in on a sellout, Queen's rapid rise shows no sign of slowing.

Known for blending heartfelt storytelling with powerful worship, Queen's music has resonated deeply with audiences around the world. The Mt. Zion Tour promises to be a transformative experience, combining high-energy worship anthems with intimate, soul-stirring moments designed to inspire, uplift, and unite believers in every city.

Joining Queen on the road are special guests Jervis Campbell and Gable Price, adding even more depth and energy to this highly-anticipated run.

“I'm so excited to be hitting the road this Spring on The Mt. Zion Tour with my good friends Jervis Campbell and Gable Price,” said Queen.“We're going to 31 cities across the country and I can't wait to play songs from my new album, Mt. Zion, live. These nights are going to be so special and I can't wait to see everyone on the road.”

Tickets are on sale now, with select dates expected to sell quickly following the overwhelming response to Queen's previous tours.

For tickets and a full list of tour dates, visit tprlive .

About Josiah Queen:

Josiah Queen has quickly become one of the most impactful new voices in Christian music, blending raw authenticity with deeply resonant melodies. With 744 million global streams (570M in the U.S. alone, per Luminate), his music continues to inspire a wide-reaching and rapidly growing audience. Following the breakout success of“The Prodigal” (82M+ streams), Josiah's latest single“Dusty Bibles” is setting new records - averaging over 5 million streams per week, with 31 million global streams in its first 6 weeks, and 200 million views on social content using the track. The song hit the Spotify Viral 50 in over 15 countries, landed in the Top 3 Christian/Gospel Streaming Songs in the U.S., and cracked the Shazam Top 200 in multiple territories. His debut album debuted at #1 on the Billboard Christian Albums Chart, marking the biggest debut in Christian music history, and his follow-up singles - including“Can't Steal My Joy”, a Top 5 Christian radio hit - continue to build on that momentum. Josiah's highly anticipated sophomore album, Mt. Zion, released August 22, 2025, landing him his second #1 on the Billboard Top Christian Albums chart in 2 years. Named Billboard's #1 New Christian Artist of 2024, Josiah has sold over 80,000 tickets across headline tours and now reaches over 1.6 million followers across Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook - 2.2 million including YouTube and Spotify. With a heart to serve both the Church and the world through music, Josiah crafts songs filled with faith, honesty, and hope. He and his wife, Trinity, travel and minister together, and are based in Tampa, FL.

About TPR.:

With over 75 years of combined experience in concert and event promotion, TPR. was formed in 2024 from the three leading faith-based promotion companies: Transparent Productions, Premier Productions, and Rush Concerts. Together, TPR. is the largest promoter in the genre, promoting first-class Christian and Gospel concerts, tours, and festivals across the U.S. in churches, theaters, arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums. TPR.'s roster also includes Anne Wilson, Brandon Lake, Cece Winans, Chris Tomlin, Dude Perfect, Elevation Worship, Forrest Frank, Gaither Vocal Band, Josiah Queen, KB, Lysa TerKeurst, MercyMe, Phil Wickham, Tauren Wells, We the Kingdom, and many more.

