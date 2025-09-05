YY Group Holding Limited Partners With B2i Digital To Expand Investor Awareness Of Technology Platforms

B2i Digital to Provide Investor Education on YY Group's Growth, Financial Performance, and Market Expansion

YY Group operates two synergistic business segments through its proprietary technology platforms.

Collaboration to Present YY Group's Next Generation On-Demand Staffing and Integrated Facility Management (Business Serving Over 300 Clients Across 12 Countries

YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YYGH)

- David Shapiro - CEO, B2i Digital, Inc YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- B2i Digital is pleased to announce that YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YYGH) , a Singapore-based technology company providing intelligent labor sourcing, has been named a B2i Digital Featured Company . Through this partnership, B2i Digital will help expand YY Group's visibility among investors interested in gig economy platforms and IoT-enabled integrated facility management (IFM) solutions.“We welcome YY Group to our portfolio of Featured Companies,” said David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital.“With its dual technology platforms serving over 300 customers across 12 countries, including major hotel chains, restaurants, shopping malls, and office buildings, YY Group presents a compelling story for investors interested in the digital transformation of workforce management and facility services. Their revenue growth demonstrates strong market traction in the rapidly expanding gig economy.”“Our partnership with B2i Digital will help us communicate our growth story and expansion plans to the investment community,” said Fu Xiaowei (“Mike”), Founder and CEO of YY Group Holding Limited.“As we continue to scale our operations across Europe, Asia Pacific, Australia, and the Middle East, this partnership will enhance our visibility with investors who understand the transformative potential of technology-enabled labor solutions.”YY Group operates two synergistic business segments through its proprietary technology platforms. The YY Circle Super App connects hospitality businesses with pre-qualified, on-demand workers, achieving a 95% fulfillment rate. The platform has facilitated over 9 million man-hours of service delivery to date. The company's YY Smart iClean App provides IoT-enabled cleaning management solutions that optimize productivity and resource efficiency for commercial facilities. YY Group's customer base includes a blue-chip roster of companies.In 2024, the company posted revenue of $41.1 million, up 29.3% and gross profit of $5.3 million, up 44.0%. Following its successful NASDAQ IPO in April 2024, YY Group continues to execute its expansion strategy with recent market entries in Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Hong Kong, South Korea, the UK, the UAE, and Thailand.About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc. partners with investor conferences, public companies, and capital markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. The firm leverages digital marketing technologies, a network of 1.4 million investors, and targeted introductions to connect key players in the markets. B2i Digital was founded in 2021 by David Shapiro, previously the Chief Marketing Officer and an investment banker at Maxim Group, LLC. David was also one of the founders of Maxim's investor awareness platform, M-Vest.B2i Digital Contact Information:David ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 Office...About YY Group HoldingYY Group Holding Limited (Nasdaq: YYGH) is a Singapore-headquartered, technology-enabled platform providing flexible, scalable workforce solutions and integrated facility management (IFM) services across Asia and beyond. The Group operates through two core verticals: on-demand staffing and IFM, delivering agile, reliable support to industries such as hospitality, logistics, retail, and healthcare. Leveraging proprietary digital platforms and IoT-driven systems, YY Group enables clients to meet fluctuating labor demands and maintain high-performance environments. In addition to its core operations in Singapore and Malaysia, the Group maintains a growing presence in Asia, Europe, Africa, Oceania and the Middle East. Listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, YY Group is committed to service excellence, operational innovation, and long-term value creation for clients and shareholders.YY Group Holding Investor Contact Information:Jason PhuaChief Financial Officer60 Paya Lebar RoadPaya Lebar Square #09-13 to 17Singapore 409051+65 6604 6896...

