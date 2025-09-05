Automated Compounding Devices Global Market Forecast Report 2025-2030 Opportunities Driven By Demand For Personalized Therapies And Regulatory Oversight

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Compounding Devices Market by Type, Application, End User, Distribution Channel, Software Type, Workflow Type - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Automated Compounding Devices Market grew from USD 2.56 billion in 2024 to USD 2.84 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 10.59%, reaching USD 4.69 billion by 2030.

Automated compounding devices are advancing the future of medication preparation, driving greater safety, efficiency, and adaptability. Strategic insights from this report support leaders in making informed technology investments that align with evolving clinical and operational needs.

Automated compounding devices are transforming pharmaceutical operations by streamlining medication preparation processes, maximizing safety, and ensuring precision. Senior decision-makers seeking to optimize healthcare delivery must understand the factors shaping this market's rapid evolution and the technological trends driving future growth.

Underscored by rising demand for personalized therapies, enhanced regulatory oversight, and operational innovation, automated compounding solutions are now essential for hospitals, pharmacies, and healthcare providers aiming for greater quality and efficiency in medication delivery. Advances in robotics, software integration, and real-time monitoring are setting new benchmarks for reliability and compliance while expanding global adoption across diverse healthcare settings.

Scope & Segmentation



Device Types: Peristaltic, piston-driven, and volumetric mechanisms each cater to differing accuracy and integration needs within healthcare operations.

Applications: Supports analgesia, general oncology, targeted therapy, parenteral nutrition (for both central and peripheral venous delivery), covering a comprehensive range of clinical specialties.

End Users: Solutions tailored for compounding pharmacies, home healthcare, large and small hospital pharmacies, and retail pharmacies to suit a variety of workflow and staffing models.

Distribution Channels: Direct sales, distribution via national and regional partners, and online platforms each play a critical role in procurement and market reach.

Software Types: Integrated software supports seamless electronic health record connections; standalone applications offer plug-and-play flexibility.

Workflow Types: Batch and continuous modes address high-volume and just-in-time compounding requirements accordingly. Regional Coverage: Analysis spans the Americas (including the United States and major states, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (across 21 countries), and Asia-Pacific (including China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and more).

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers



Compounding automation is helping minimize manual errors, supporting regulatory compliance, and enhancing the consistency of medication preparations in clinical and pharmacy environments.

Integration of digital technologies-such as cloud-based analytics and real-time feedback loops-improves operational visibility, enables predictive maintenance, and reduces device downtime.

The adoption of modular, standardized device architectures accelerates deployment and facilitates cost-efficient scaling across international operations.

Market leaders are shifting from transactional models to service-oriented approaches, leveraging data analytics to deliver outcome-based engagements and added value for clients. Continuous investments in software innovation and remote diagnostics are enabling rapid adaptation to changing therapy protocols and expanding therapy libraries.

Key Companies



Baxter International Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG

ICU Medical, Inc.

Omnicell, Inc.

Ivenix, Inc.

Qcore Medical, Inc.

Telstar S.A.

Swisslog AG Capsa Healthcare, Inc.

Key Attributes:

