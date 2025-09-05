National Advertising Division Finds Certain Claims Supported, Recommends Achieve Debt Resolution Modify Other Debt Resolution Claims

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Following a monitoring challenge, BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division found certain Achieve Debt Resolution claims supported but recommended Achieve modify other claims regarding the nature of the monthly payment as well as claims regarding scope of debt and a testimonial.

New York, NY, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a monitoring challenge, BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division found certain Achieve Debt Resolution claims supported but recommended Achieve modify other claims regarding the nature of the monthly payment as well as claims regarding scope of debt and a testimonial.

Achieve Debt Resolution provides settlement services to heavily indebted consumers with unsecured debt. At issue for the National Advertising Division (NAD) were advertising claims that convey the message that consumers who enroll in the Achieve program will not be harassed or sued by creditors during the time they are in the program, that they will make one low monthly payment to reduce their debt which will not impede their ability to pay any other bills, and that debt resolution estimates are typical and take into account program fees.

Scope of the Debt

NAD found the various references to“debt” on Achieve's homepage confusing, since the references to the limitation of“enrolled” debt appeared only infrequently and inconspicuously, and material information qualifying the key claim“Get rid of debt faster – Leave debt behind faster - 24-48 months on average to resolve debt” appears at the bottom of the page far from the claim itself.

The evidence in the record indicated that most Achieve clients graduated from the program within 24-48 months. Additionally, based on the evidence provided, Achieve's debt resolution estimates reflect the typical Achieve client experience and take into account program fees. NAD noted, however, that the reference to“faster” debt resolution does not make clear, in the context in which the claim appears, that the basis of the comparison is to the minimum payments made on credit card debt.

NAD recommended the claims be modified to make clear that not all debt (i.e., only unsecured debt) is covered by Achieve's program, that“get rid of your debt faster” is as compared to making minimum unsecured debt payments, that a majority of Achieve graduates resolve their debt in 24-48 months, and to ensure relevant disclosures appear clearly and conspicuously.

Nature of the Monthly Payment

NAD found that the claim“These deposits are set aside to pay off settlements and will build up in a program account you control” was supported.

Regarding the claim“You could free up extra cash by making one low monthly deposit instead of struggling with high minimum debt payments,” although Achieve demonstrated that most clients negotiated a payment program with creditors that is more than 20 percent lower than minimum creditor payments, NAD noted that heavily indebted consumers may not reasonably consider a nearly $400 monthly payment to be“low.”

To avoid overstatement, NAD recommended the claim“You could free up extra cash by making one low monthly deposit instead of struggling with high minimum debt payments” be modified to refer to the deposit as comparatively“lower” rather than as“low.”

Testimonial

In a written and video testimonial, Kevin C., a freelance artist, credits the Achieve program with“greater peace of mind” and states,“Graduating from the program was a very up moment in my life. My debt was gone. You go from text, email, phone call, threats from 5 credit card companies to just quiet.” Based on the evidence in the record, it appears that Kevin C. graduated from the Achieve program and resolved his over $17,000 in unsecured debt. However, the evidence indicated that it took him three years and five months to pay off this debt. However, there is no reference on the website or in the video regarding the length of time it took Kevin to resolve his debt (or the debt of the other clients who are featured).

Accordingly, NAD recommended Achieve clearly and conspicuously disclose the length of time for program completion and that creditors may continue to contact clients about unresolved debts during enrollment.

During the inquiry, Achieve permanently discontinued certain challenged claims appearing on Instagram as well as the implied claims that reasonably arise from them. NAD will treat the voluntarily discontinued and related implied claims, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended they be discontinued.

In its advertiser's statement, Achieve stated, it“agrees to comply with NAD's recommendations.”

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library . For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive . This press release shall not be used for advertising or promotional purposes.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than a dozen globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create a fairer playing field for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. The National Advertising Division reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and leveling the playing field for business.

CONTACT: Name: Jennifer Rosenberg Email: ... Job Title: media relations